Russia says gas supplies to Europe are at maximum levels

By Deutsche Welle
2021/10/13 11:16

New contracts will be needed for Russian energy company Gazprom to increase its natural gas deliveries to Europe, Russia's Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said Wednesday.

Europe has been struggling with a surge in gas prices and a stagnant supply. As European economies ramp up after the easing of coronavirus restrictions, the demand in the continent has spiked.

Gazprom has been the latest flashpoint of tensions between Russia and the European Union, as lawmakers in Brussels accuse the company of raising prices for political pressure.

'Contractual obligations'

Russian officials have defended Gazprom, saying the company is supplying gas based on the deals made with Europe.

"If there are requests, that will only be via the establishment of new contractual obligations," Shulginov said, describing Russia as a "reliable supplier."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also said Wednesday that "nothing can be delivered beyond the contracts."

"How? For free? It is a matter of negotiating with Gazprom," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov insisted that Russia has fulfilled all contractual obligations "to the possible maximum."

A day earlier, a Russian official said Gazprom was even using its inventories to pump more natural gas into the pipeline network to stabilize surging prices.

Gazprom has this year refused to increase supply in short-term "spot markets," where natural gas is bought as the need arises, which Europe prefers.

Political ploy?

Last month, a group of members of the European Parliament (MEPs) asked the bloc's Commission to probe Gazprom's role in the rising natural gas prices.

The MEPs said Gazprom's behavior made them suspect market manipulation and an "effort to pressure" Europe to agree a fast launch of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

However, Russia denies the accusations, and President Vladimir Putin has blamed the gas crisis on "mistakes" by Europe.

fb/aw (AFP, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-10-13 21:39 GMT+08:00

