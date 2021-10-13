Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

National Taiwan University launches smart hog farming project

Program improves environment and feed for the animals while raising farmers' profits

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/13 19:27
Experts at NTU have found ways to make hog farming more efficient and environmentally friendly.

Experts at NTU have found ways to make hog farming more efficient and environmentally friendly. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University (NTU) is using technology to improve the efficiency of hog farming and cut its impact on the environment, reports said Wednesday (Oct. 13).

The annual production value of the sector is estimated at NT$70 billion (US$2.49 billion), and the average Taiwanese consumes 30 kilograms of pork per year, CNA reported, underlining the importance of the new techniques.

NTU said it had successfully reduced the smell and other negative byproducts of hog farming while shortening the production period by two weeks and helping farmers to raise their profits by 5%.

The four-year program was the result of a Ministry of Science and Technology initiative from 2018 to apply the results of laboratory research to real-life hog farming, starting with the quality of animal feed but also improving the environment for the animals and finding solutions to the problem of waste management.
hog farming
smart agriculture
pigs
pork
National Taiwan University
NTU
Ministry of Science and Technology
MOST

RELATED ARTICLES

Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
2021/10/12 15:13
National Taiwan University invites EU representative for lecture
National Taiwan University invites EU representative for lecture
2021/10/01 17:55
Taiwan university students build virtual campus in Minecraft
Taiwan university students build virtual campus in Minecraft
2021/09/28 14:46
Taiwan launches self-driving food delivery cart
Taiwan launches self-driving food delivery cart
2021/09/17 19:02
Revenue surges at Taiwan's science parks amid COVID pandemic
Revenue surges at Taiwan's science parks amid COVID pandemic
2021/09/14 18:01

Updated : 2021-10-13 21:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case