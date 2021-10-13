Typhoon prompts Hong Kong to close schools, stock market

Windows of a car shop is taped in preparation for an approaching Tropical Storm Kompasu in Hong Kong Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The Hong Kong Observatory... Windows of a car shop is taped in preparation for an approaching Tropical Storm Kompasu in Hong Kong Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The Hong Kong Observatory said it will consider issuing the number 8 signal between 4pm and 6pm on Tuesday as Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu edges closer to the city。 (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A woman buys food at a supermarket in preparation for an approaching Tropical Storm Kompasu in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The Hong Kong Observ... A woman buys food at a supermarket in preparation for an approaching Tropical Storm Kompasu in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The Hong Kong Observatory issuing the number 8 signal as Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu edges closer to the city. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A man walks past a taped shop at an empty street as Typhoon Kompasu passes in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hong Kong suspended classes, stock m... A man walks past a taped shop at an empty street as Typhoon Kompasu passes in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hong Kong suspended classes, stock market trading and government services as the typhoon passed south of the city Wednesday. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

People buy food at a supermarket in preparation for an approaching Tropical Storm Kompasu in Hong Kong Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The Hong Kong Observato... People buy food at a supermarket in preparation for an approaching Tropical Storm Kompasu in Hong Kong Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The Hong Kong Observatory issuing the number 8 signal as Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu edges closer to the city. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A man walks at an empty street as Typhoon Kompasu passes in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hong Kong suspended classes, stock market trading and ... A man walks at an empty street as Typhoon Kompasu passes in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hong Kong suspended classes, stock market trading and government services as the typhoon passed south of the city Wednesday. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A broken umbrella is left on a street as Typhoon Kompasu passes in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hong Kong suspended classes, stock market tradi... A broken umbrella is left on a street as Typhoon Kompasu passes in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hong Kong suspended classes, stock market trading and government services as the typhoon passed south of the city Wednesday. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A Hong Kong general view is seen as Typhoon Kompasu passes in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hong Kong suspended classes, stock market trading an... A Hong Kong general view is seen as Typhoon Kompasu passes in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hong Kong suspended classes, stock market trading and government services as the typhoon passed south of the city Wednesday. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

People make their way on an empty street as Typhoon Kompasu passes in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hong Kong suspended classes, stock market tr... People make their way on an empty street as Typhoon Kompasu passes in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hong Kong suspended classes, stock market trading and government services as the typhoon passed south of the city Wednesday. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong suspended classes, stock market trading and government services as a typhoon passed south of the city Wednesday.

Heavy rain from Typhoon Kompasu could flood low-lying areas and residents should take precautions, the Hong Kong Observatory said.

The typhoon had sustained winds of 83 kilometers per hour (51 miles per hour) and gusts up to 101 kilometers per hour (63 miles per hour).

Winds were expected to gradually weaken in the afternoon, the observatory said.

The typhoon was expected to move across the northern portion of the South China Sea toward China's southern island province of Hainan and then make landfall in northern Vietnam, the observatory said.

Kompasu earlier set off landslides and flash floods in the northern Philippines, leaving at least 11 people dead and seven missing, officials said Tuesday.