Typhoon prompts Hong Kong to close schools, stock market

By Associated Press
2021/10/13 13:13
People make their way on an empty street as Typhoon Kompasu passes in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hong Kong suspended classes, stock market tr...
A Hong Kong general view is seen as Typhoon Kompasu passes in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hong Kong suspended classes, stock market trading an...
A broken umbrella is left on a street as Typhoon Kompasu passes in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hong Kong suspended classes, stock market tradi...
A man walks at an empty street as Typhoon Kompasu passes in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hong Kong suspended classes, stock market trading and ...
People buy food at a supermarket in preparation for an approaching Tropical Storm Kompasu in Hong Kong Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The Hong Kong Observato...
A man walks past a taped shop at an empty street as Typhoon Kompasu passes in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hong Kong suspended classes, stock m...
A woman buys food at a supermarket in preparation for an approaching Tropical Storm Kompasu in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The Hong Kong Observ...
Windows of a car shop is taped in preparation for an approaching Tropical Storm Kompasu in Hong Kong Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The Hong Kong Observatory...

BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong suspended classes, stock market trading and government services as a typhoon passed south of the city Wednesday.

Heavy rain from Typhoon Kompasu could flood low-lying areas and residents should take precautions, the Hong Kong Observatory said.

The typhoon had sustained winds of 83 kilometers per hour (51 miles per hour) and gusts up to 101 kilometers per hour (63 miles per hour).

Winds were expected to gradually weaken in the afternoon, the observatory said.

The typhoon was expected to move across the northern portion of the South China Sea toward China's southern island province of Hainan and then make landfall in northern Vietnam, the observatory said.

Kompasu earlier set off landslides and flash floods in the northern Philippines, leaving at least 11 people dead and seven missing, officials said Tuesday.

Updated : 2021-10-13 19:38 GMT+08:00

