Pamela could be hurricane again as it makes Mexico landfall

By Associated Press
2021/10/13 13:33
People surf at Pinitos beach prior landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a trop...
A man puts tape to protect the windows of a business before the arrival of the storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pa...
A cyclist is splashed by a crashing wave prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, on the boardwalk in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hu...
A surfer walks on the shorefront before the arrival of the storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a t...
People remove a billboard prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tro...
Fishermen talk after lifting their boat on land prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pa...
A man surfs on Pinitos beach, prior the landfall of tropical storm, Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to ...
A woman prays in front of an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 202...

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Pamela is picking up momentum in the Pacific off Mexico and forecasters say it should be back to hurricane strength again before striking the coast north of the port of Mazatlan on Wednesday.

After weakening to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon, Pamela was centered about 170 miles (275 kilometers) west-southwest of Mazatlan late Tuesday and was moving north-northeast at about 12 mph (19 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm had maximum winds of about 70 mph (110 kph).

Pamela was forecast to pass well to the south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula during the night while accelerating its forward movement toward the coast and regaining wind strength.

The hurricane center warned of the possibility of life-threatening storm surges, flash floods and dangerous winds around the impact area.

Pamela was then forecast to weaken while crossing over northern Mexico and could approach the Texas border as a tropical depression by Thursday. The center said remnants of the storm could carry heavy rain to central Texas and southeast Oklahoma.

Updated : 2021-10-13 19:30 GMT+08:00

