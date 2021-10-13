Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Vice president sees sustainable development as Taiwan’s passport to the world

Taiwan needs to focus more on its response to climate change, says Lai

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/13 17:33
Vice President Lai Ching-te (center) at the Taiwan Sustainability Forum. 

Vice President Lai Ching-te (center) at the Taiwan Sustainability Forum.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Wednesday (Oct. 13) named the sustainable development of enterprises as part of a common global language forming Taiwan’s passport to the world.

He was speaking at the Taiwan Sustainability Forum, where he also handed out Sustainability Action Awards to selected businesses, UDN reported. In his speech, he compared discussions of sustainable development to talking about baseball in the United States, saying it had become a universal subject.

If Taiwan was still too busy with its domestic problems while the world was handling the impact of climate change, then the country would be unable to ascend into the global community, Lai told his audience.

He summed up efforts by the European Union, South Korea, and Japan to launch Green Deals, launch green growth strategies, and set up government-level green development committees.

The Cabinet was likely to announce a roadmap to zero carbon emissions later this month, with discussions at the Legislative Yuan about the proposal expected to begin next term. Lawmakers reportedly prepared seven different versions of measures targeting climate change.
sustainable development
sustainability
Lai Ching-te
Taiwan Sustainability Forum
Taiwan Sustainability Action Awards

RELATED ARTICLES

CRIF Taiwan holds forum on building resilient ESG sustainable industries
CRIF Taiwan holds forum on building resilient ESG sustainable industries
2021/10/06 18:12
Taiwan vice president underscores China threat to Harvard students
Taiwan vice president underscores China threat to Harvard students
2021/10/04 12:25
Taipei presents 2021 Voluntary Local Review at UEA Yeosu Summit
Taipei presents 2021 Voluntary Local Review at UEA Yeosu Summit
2021/10/01 09:48
GCTF workshop highlights Taiwan’s role in promoting sustainable development
GCTF workshop highlights Taiwan’s role in promoting sustainable development
2021/09/30 15:58
Taiwan president, vice president to receive second COVID shots Thursday
Taiwan president, vice president to receive second COVID shots Thursday
2021/09/29 20:28

Updated : 2021-10-13 19:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case