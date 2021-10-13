Vice president sees sustainable development as Taiwan’s passport to the world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Wednesday (Oct. 13) named the sustainable development of enterprises as part of a common global language forming Taiwan’s passport to the world.

He was speaking at the Taiwan Sustainability Forum, where he also handed out Sustainability Action Awards to selected businesses, UDN reported. In his speech, he compared discussions of sustainable development to talking about baseball in the United States, saying it had become a universal subject.

If Taiwan was still too busy with its domestic problems while the world was handling the impact of climate change, then the country would be unable to ascend into the global community, Lai told his audience.

He summed up efforts by the European Union, South Korea, and Japan to launch Green Deals, launch green growth strategies, and set up government-level green development committees.

The Cabinet was likely to announce a roadmap to zero carbon emissions later this month, with discussions at the Legislative Yuan about the proposal expected to begin next term. Lawmakers reportedly prepared seven different versions of measures targeting climate change.