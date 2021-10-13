Taiwan CECC announces appointment schedule for 12th round of vaccinations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Oct. 13) announced who would be eligible to make appointments for the 12th round of COVID-19 vaccinations in a press release.

The shots will include first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccine and second doses of the Moderna and AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines.

To be eligible, a person must have registered their preferences before noon Wednesday. The government website has divided the appointments into two timeframes.

The first timeframe is open to the following three categories of recipients:

1. People over 30 years old and qualified for first doses of the BNT vaccine should make appointments between 10 a.m. on Oct. 18 and noon on Oct. 20.

2. People over 55 and eligible for second doses of the Moderna vaccine should make appointments between 2 p.m. on Oct. 19 and noon on Oct. 20.

3. People over 38 and eligible for second doses of the AZ vaccine should make appointments between 10 a.m. on Oct. 19 and noon on Oct. 20.

The administration of shots for the first timeframe is scheduled for Oct. 22-27.

The second timeframe is open to the following three categories of recipients:

1. People over 23 years old and eligible for first doses of the BNT vaccine should make appointments between 10 a.m. on Oct. 25 and noon on Oct. 27.

2. People over 18 who had a first dose of Moderna before July 16 are qualified for second doses of Moderna, and they should also make appointments between 10 a.m. on Oct. 25 and noon on Oct. 27.

3. People over 18 who had a first dose of AZ before July 30 and people over 45 who had a first dose of AZ between July 31 and Aug. 6 are eligible for second AZ doses, and they should make appointments between 10 a.m. on Oct. 26 and noon on Oct. 27.

The administration of shots for the second timeframe is scheduled for Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.





(CECC images)