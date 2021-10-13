Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is expected to see the first cool temperatures of this year's fall season over the weekend with the mercury dropping as low as 16 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) today (Oct. 13) said the latest model by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) says the outer periphery of Tropical Storm Kompasu and a convergence zone created by the edge of a Pacific high-pressure system will continue to impact weather in Taiwan today and Thursday. During this period, isolated showers are likely across the country, especially in eastern Taiwan, where heavy to extremely heavy rain is probable.

Wu predicted that on Friday and Saturday, precipitation will diminish in the afternoon and skies will be partly cloudy to sunny, with sporadic showers in some areas. From Saturday evening to Sunday, Wu forecast partial rains in northern, northeastern, and eastern Taiwan, while the western side of the country should see clear skies and stable weather, with all areas seeing a large temperature fluctuation between night and day.

Wu cited the latest ECMWF simulation as showing that from Saturday through Monday, Taiwan will see the most powerful northeast monsoon since the start of autumn. During this period, temperatures will drop significantly and the weather will become cooler.

Wu said that northern Taiwan will experience the coolest temperatures, with open areas seeing the mercury drop down to between 16 and 17 degrees Celsius. According to Wu, Taipei could see the temperature drop to 18 and 19 degrees. He advised the public to prepare to dress for cooler weather.