Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend

Wu Der-rong predicts northeast monsoon will bring first wave of cool temperatures to Taiwan this fall

  496
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/13 17:09
Mercury could drop to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan over weekend

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is expected to see the first cool temperatures of this year's fall season over the weekend with the mercury dropping as low as 16 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) today (Oct. 13) said the latest model by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) says the outer periphery of Tropical Storm Kompasu and a convergence zone created by the edge of a Pacific high-pressure system will continue to impact weather in Taiwan today and Thursday. During this period, isolated showers are likely across the country, especially in eastern Taiwan, where heavy to extremely heavy rain is probable.

Wu predicted that on Friday and Saturday, precipitation will diminish in the afternoon and skies will be partly cloudy to sunny, with sporadic showers in some areas. From Saturday evening to Sunday, Wu forecast partial rains in northern, northeastern, and eastern Taiwan, while the western side of the country should see clear skies and stable weather, with all areas seeing a large temperature fluctuation between night and day.

Wu cited the latest ECMWF simulation as showing that from Saturday through Monday, Taiwan will see the most powerful northeast monsoon since the start of autumn. During this period, temperatures will drop significantly and the weather will become cooler.

Wu said that northern Taiwan will experience the coolest temperatures, with open areas seeing the mercury drop down to between 16 and 17 degrees Celsius. According to Wu, Taipei could see the temperature drop to 18 and 19 degrees. He advised the public to prepare to dress for cooler weather.
fall
autumn
autumn in Taiwan
cool weather
cool temperatures
cold weather
northeast monsoon
fall weather
fall in Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan police track down man who threw away winning lottery ticket
Taiwan police track down man who threw away winning lottery ticket
2021/09/28 18:09
Weekend to see Taiwan’s first autumn weather
Weekend to see Taiwan’s first autumn weather
2021/09/23 17:43
Photo of the Day: Huge crowds seen in Taiwan's Kenting over Mid-Autumn Festival
Photo of the Day: Huge crowds seen in Taiwan's Kenting over Mid-Autumn Festival
2021/09/23 16:34
Locals come to aid of couple stuck in remote area of central Taiwan
Locals come to aid of couple stuck in remote area of central Taiwan
2021/09/22 10:15
Taipei representative office in India holds Mid-Autumn party for expats
Taipei representative office in India holds Mid-Autumn party for expats
2021/09/20 10:36

Updated : 2021-10-13 19:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case