Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan's Arts Fun voucher winners announced

More than 10 million people are eager to get their hands on the coupons sets

  182
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/13 16:55
The Ministry of Culture announced Wednesday (Oct. 13) that more the 810,000 people won Arts Fun vouchers. (Facebook, Cultural Ministry scree...

The Ministry of Culture announced Wednesday (Oct. 13) that more the 810,000 people won Arts Fun vouchers. (Facebook, Cultural Ministry scree...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Culture (MOC) said on Wednesday (Oct. 13) that more than 810,000 people have won Arts Fun vouchers.

The MOC launched 3 million sets of Arts Fun vouchers each worth NT$600 (US$20) that are available through four lucky draws. The ministry announced the first 810,000 winners Wednesday.

The ministry said whoever is eligible to register Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers can sign up for the Arts Fun voucher. As a result, more than 10 million people have registered for the art coupons Wednesday, including 9,053,527 people who want the digital version and 2,029,243 people who want the physical paper version.

Those whose last two digits of their National ID number are 96, 15, 07, 30, 73, 98, 19, and 11 can obtain the digital coupons online beginning at 2 p.m. on Oct. 20.

As for the paper coupon winners whose last two digits of their National ID number are 39, 37, 23, 36, 79, 08, 14, and 75, the vouchers will be available in convenience stores beginning on Nov. 10. Winners must present their health insurance cards before receiving them.

The next lucky draw is slated to kick off on Oct. 20, followed by one on Oct. 27 and another one on Nov. 3. The winners of 600,000 sets of digital coupons and 150,000 sets of paper coupons will be announced publicly each time.
Ministry of Culture
Arts Fun voucher
lucky draw

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese and Japanese artists collaborate in 'Taiwan NOW'
Taiwanese and Japanese artists collaborate in 'Taiwan NOW'
2021/09/30 12:45
Taiwan to distribute 3 million Arts Fun voucher sets
Taiwan to distribute 3 million Arts Fun voucher sets
2021/09/17 16:58
Taiwanese-curated Queer East Film Festival to open in London Sept. 15
Taiwanese-curated Queer East Film Festival to open in London Sept. 15
2021/09/13 13:08
Taiwanese artist becomes first non-European winner of Raymond Leblanc Prize
Taiwanese artist becomes first non-European winner of Raymond Leblanc Prize
2021/09/13 11:24
Taiwan's young talents set to shine at Art Taipei
Taiwan's young talents set to shine at Art Taipei
2021/09/04 10:02

Updated : 2021-10-13 19:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case