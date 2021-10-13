Taiwan's Arts Fun voucher winners announced

The Ministry of Culture announced Wednesday (Oct. 13) that more the 810,000 people won Arts Fun vouchers. (Facebook, Cultural Ministry scree... The Ministry of Culture announced Wednesday (Oct. 13) that more the 810,000 people won Arts Fun vouchers. (Facebook, Cultural Ministry screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Culture (MOC) said on Wednesday (Oct. 13) that more than 810,000 people have won Arts Fun vouchers.

The MOC launched 3 million sets of Arts Fun vouchers each worth NT$600 (US$20) that are available through four lucky draws. The ministry announced the first 810,000 winners Wednesday.

The ministry said whoever is eligible to register Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers can sign up for the Arts Fun voucher. As a result, more than 10 million people have registered for the art coupons Wednesday, including 9,053,527 people who want the digital version and 2,029,243 people who want the physical paper version.

Those whose last two digits of their National ID number are 96, 15, 07, 30, 73, 98, 19, and 11 can obtain the digital coupons online beginning at 2 p.m. on Oct. 20.

As for the paper coupon winners whose last two digits of their National ID number are 39, 37, 23, 36, 79, 08, 14, and 75, the vouchers will be available in convenience stores beginning on Nov. 10. Winners must present their health insurance cards before receiving them.

The next lucky draw is slated to kick off on Oct. 20, followed by one on Oct. 27 and another one on Nov. 3. The winners of 600,000 sets of digital coupons and 150,000 sets of paper coupons will be announced publicly each time.