Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rapper Tyga arrested in domestic violence investigation

By Associated Press
2021/10/13 06:49
Rapper Tyga arrested in domestic violence investigation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tyga was arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation Tuesday, authorities said.

Tyga, 31, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was booked after a Tuesday incident in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said.

He was released after posting $50,000 bond, jail records showed.

The arrest came after 22-year-old fashion designer Camaryn Swanson, his ex-girlfriend, posted images online of her face with a black eye.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it," Swanson said in an Instagram story.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Tyga was not immediately returned.

The rapper was also previously in relationships with reality TV stars Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna.

Updated : 2021-10-13 17:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case