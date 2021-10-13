Upsets dominate 4th round at Indian Wells; Swiatek out

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a shot to Shelby Rogers at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif.... Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a shot to Shelby Rogers at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Indian Wel... Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, serves to Taylor Fritz at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Phot... Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, serves to Taylor Fritz at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Taylor Fritz returns a shot to Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. ... Taylor Fritz returns a shot to Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Shelby Rogers returns a shot to Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif.... Shelby Rogers returns a shot to Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, celebrates after winning a game against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Oct. 1... Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, celebrates after winning a game against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Taylor Fritz celebrates after winning a game against Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in... Taylor Fritz celebrates after winning a game against Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Upsets dominated the fourth round at the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday, with three top-five seeds getting dismissed in straight sets.

No. 2 Iga Swiatek, the highest remaining women’s seed, lost to No. 24 Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-3. Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova was upset a day earlier, when she lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 7-5.

American Jessica Pegula routed No. 5 Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-1.

U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez had five double faults in losing to Shelby Rogers 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4). Rogers knocked out world No. 1 Ash Barty in the third round at last month’s Open before falling to eventual champion Emma Raducanu in the fourth round.

On the men’s side, American Taylor Fritz beat No. 5 Matteo Berretini 6-4, 6-3. Karen Khachanov defeated No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta 6-0, 6-4.

No. 6 Casper Ruud survived the onslaught of upsets, outlasting Lloyd Harris 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

Jannick Sinner advanced via walkover against American John Isner.

