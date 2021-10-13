Ming Yao latest Taipei department store to close because of COVID case

The Ming Yao department store in Taipei is closed Wednesday. (Wikicommons, MiNe photo) The Ming Yao department store in Taipei is closed Wednesday. (Wikicommons, MiNe photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ming Yao became the latest Taipei City department store to close down for a day of disinfection after a visit by a COVID-19 patient, reports said Wednesday (Oct. 13).

A Taiwanese citizen returned from Indonesia had been confirmed as coronavirus case No. 16423, UDN reported. The local government of the person’s place of residency, which was outside Taipei, found they had visited the Ming Yao and alerted the Taipei City Department of Health.

The city then notified the department store it would have to close all of Wednesday for disinfection, while the shop the person had visited was to remain shut for three days until Saturday (Oct. 16), according to the UDN report.

The department store, located on the capital’s bustling Zhongxiao East Road, just last week celebrated the opening of a flagship store for Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo.

Most of Taiwan’s shopping malls and department store chains, especially in Taipei City, have been faced with one-day closures as the result of visitors or personnel later confirmed as COVID-19 patients.