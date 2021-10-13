Puerto Rico to lift pandemic curfew, ban on alcohol sales

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, Pedro Pierluisi, then gubernatorial candidate with the New Progressive Party, PNP, arrives at Vivo Beach Club ... FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, Pedro Pierluisi, then gubernatorial candidate with the New Progressive Party, PNP, arrives at Vivo Beach Club to celebrate a slim lead of the pro-statehood party in the Puerto Rican general elections, in Carolina, Puerto Rico. Gov. Pierluisi has announced Tuesday, October 12, 2021, that he would be lifting a curfew and a ban on alcohol sales as the U.S. territory reports a drop in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor announced Tuesday that he would be lifting a curfew and a ban on alcohol sales as the U.S. territory reports a drop in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

Current restrictions prohibit certain businesses from operating between midnight and 5 a.m. and also bar alcohol sales during that time, two measures that will be lifted Thursday.

However, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said other restrictions, including an indoors mask requirement, remain in place.

He noted that 70% of the island’s 3.3 million people are vaccinated, and that the positivity rate for coronavirus tests dropped to 3%, compared with 10% in August.

Puerto Rico has reported more than 150,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 3,000 deaths from COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the virus.