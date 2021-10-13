Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

White Sox OF Robert exits Game 4 of ALDS with leg tightness

By Associated Press
2021/10/13 05:30
White Sox OF Robert exits Game 4 of ALDS with leg tightness

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox outfielder Luis Robert left Game 4 of the AL Division Series against the Houston Astros because of tightness in his right leg.

Robert was replaced in center field by Adam Engel to start the seventh inning Tuesday, with Chicago trailing 6-1 on the brink of elimination. He was 1 for 3 with a single.

The 24-year-old Cuban batted .338 with 13 homers and 43 RBIs over 68 games in his second season. He missed more than three months because of a torn right hip flexor.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-13 17:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case