Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Albania-Poland game halted after players hit by bottles

By Associated Press
2021/10/13 05:47
Albania-Poland game halted after players hit by bottles

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The World Cup qualifier between Albania and Poland was temporarily halted Tuesday when Polish players walked off the field after Albanian fans threw water bottles at them while celebrating a goal.

The game resumed about 20 minutes later and Poland held on to win 1-0.

Poland took the lead in the 77th minute through Karol Swiderski in the Group I game in the Albanian capital Tirana but the visiting players were then hit by water bottles during the celebrations.

A Polish official on the bench called on the players to immediately leave the field. Before the game resumed, a stadium announcement warned fans that Albania could have to forfeit if more objects were thrown.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-13 17:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case