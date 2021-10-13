Alexa
Envoy to Switzerland warns entire world suffers if China seizes Taiwan

Tribune de Geneve publishes half-page interview with Taiwan Representative Nicole Su

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/13 15:04
In-depth article on the Tribune de Geneve. (CNA screenshot)

In-depth article on the Tribune de Geneve. (CNA screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tribune de Geneve (TDG) published an in-depth interview with Taiwan Representative in Geneva Nicole Su (蘇瑩君) on Monday (Oct. 11), in which Su said, “If Taiwan falls in the hands of Bejing, the whole world will suffer.”

As tensions rise between Taiwan and China, the Taiwanese people know that “sooner or later, we will risk an invasion,” according to Su. “It will be an asymmetric conflict,” she said, adding, “If our democracy falls, others will be threatened.”

“We are an economic powerhouse. We export semi-conductors to the entire world. Damages to the supply chain would be disastrous. Many countries have an interest in defending us,” Su told the TDG.

When asked about Chinese Leader Xi Jinping’s (習近平) claim to seek “peaceful reunification,” Su said that Xi plays several cards at the same time and says things that he doesn’t mean in order to be the good guy.

Just days before Xi made his comments, over 150 Chinese military aircraft made incursions on Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), which is “enough to increase the tension in the area where the communist regime has never successfully conquered," TDG said.

“We have grown used to it,” the Swiss newspaper quoted Su as saying. “The Chinese leader is creating a diversion, as he is being criticized for power cuts, floods, etc.”

At the same time, Xi is conveying to Taipei that China will never give up on its goal of controlling Taiwan while putting on a friendly face, the representative said.

On Monday, the TDG also published a comic, in which a group of officials sitting in an office in Taipei tells a cartoon President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), “They’re talking about peaceful reunification!” To which, Tsai replies, “That’s in Chinese!” which refers to the French idiom equivalent “It’s all Greek to me.”
Geneva
Tribune de Geneve
Taiwan-China relations
Xi Jinping
Tsai Ing-wen
democracy

