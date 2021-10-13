Taiwan bookstore chain Eslite recalibrates business strategy to ‘go small’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Iconic Taiwan-based bookstore chain Eslite is expanding its empire with a different tactic – opening small shops that sprawl across the country’s communities.

The new front focuses on launching stores with areas no larger than 100 ping (331 square meters). The first such store, “eslite me-time,” will open its doors for a trial run in Taipei’s Neihu District on Oct. 27, according to CNA.

Unlike traditional Eslite stores that boast large space and mainly target tourists, the new approach will seek to provide a combination of services from selling books to dining in neighborhoods. The company eyes at least 100 mini shops nationwide in three years.

The eslite me-time in Neihu will be located in walking distance to the Neihu Sports Center and Dagangqian Park. The shop offers books, limited-edition stationery, fresh vegetables and dairy products, and a “virtual shelf” where customers can order from Eslite’s e-commerce site.

The shop houses a TEA ROOM, which serves food and drinks and will be operated by the Eslite Hotel group. Its opening will concur with the roll-out of an official LINE account to better engage with customers, according to the company.