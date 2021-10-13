Taiwan and US to continue Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative in the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), and Under Secretary of State Jose Fernandez agreed to continue the Economic Prosperity Partnership (EPP) Dialogue started during the Trump administration, reports said Wednesday (Oct. 13).

During a meeting Tuesday (Oct. 12), both agreed the continuation of the talks was necessary for bilateral economic interaction, CNA reported. Fernandez is responsible for economic growth, energy, and the environment at the State Department.

No details were announced about the timing and agenda for the next round of talks, even though Fernandez tweeted that he looked “forward to leading the next iteration of the Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue with Taiwan.”

Commenting on the meeting with the State Department official, Hsiao tweeted that she was pleased to “have the opportunity to go over many important matters relevant to our economic relationship.”

The initial EPP round took place in Washington last November and covered areas such as technology, 5G, telecom security, and supply chains.