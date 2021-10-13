Astros CF Meyers leaves ALDS Game 3 after crashing into wall

Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers (6) holds his arm with a trainer after being injured against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning duri... Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers (6) holds his arm with a trainer after being injured against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers exited Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the Chicago White Sox after he crashed into the wall chasing a home run.

Meyers appeared to injure his left shoulder in the second inning Tuesday when he tried to make a leaping catch on Gavin Sheets’ solo drive. Left fielder Michael Brantley and right-fielder Kyle Tucker immediately checked on him and waved for medical help.

Meyers was examined for several minutes, took a few throws and talked with manager Dusty Baker before walking off the field. He was replaced by Chas McCormick.

