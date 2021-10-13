Alexa
Astros CF Meyers leaves ALDS Game 3 after crashing into wall

By Associated Press
2021/10/13 03:10
CHICAGO (AP) — Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers exited Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the Chicago White Sox after he crashed into the wall chasing a home run.

Meyers appeared to injure his left shoulder in the second inning Tuesday when he tried to make a leaping catch on Gavin Sheets’ solo drive. Left fielder Michael Brantley and right-fielder Kyle Tucker immediately checked on him and waved for medical help.

Meyers was examined for several minutes, took a few throws and talked with manager Dusty Baker before walking off the field. He was replaced by Chas McCormick.

Updated : 2021-10-13 14:58 GMT+08:00

