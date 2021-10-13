Hungary fans clash with police at England game at Wembley

Hungary pose for a team photo ahead of their World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between England and Hungary at Wembley stadium in London, ... Hungary pose for a team photo ahead of their World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between England and Hungary at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — Hungary supporters have clashed with police during the start of a World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley Stadium.

Visiting fans in the away section rushed toward security officials on Tuesday. Police quickly contained the unrest.

It unfolded after Hungary fans booed players taking a knee before kickoff, an ongoing anti-racism gesture.

Disorder by Hungary fans — including racism — during the home match against England in Budapest last month led to Hungary having to play Saturday's game against Albania in an empty stadium.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports