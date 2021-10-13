Alexa
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths

Taiwan reports four imported COVID cases from Philippines, US, Indonesia

  220
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/13 14:19
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Oct. 13) reported zero new local COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced four imported COVID cases and no local infections. The CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the total COVID death toll at 846.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the four imported cases reported on Wednesday include three men and one woman between the ages of 20 and 50. Between Sept. 17 and Oct. 11, they entered Taiwan from the Philippines (case No. 16,420), the U.S. (case Nos. 16,421 and 16,421), and Indonesia (case No. 16,423).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 3,644,206 COVID tests, with 3,627,283 coming back negative. Out of the 16,313 confirmed cases, 1,676 were imported, 14,583 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 846 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 834 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei, 319 in Taipei, 29 in Keelung, 27 in Taoyuan, 15 in Changhua County, 13 in Hsinchu County, five in Taichung, three in Miaoli County, two each in Yilan and Hualien counties, and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.
