Eastern Taiwan shuts down offices, schools amid landslide fears

Extremely heavy rain advisory for Hualien County, danger of landslides in Taitung County

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/13 13:59
A road collapsed during heavy rain in Ruisui, Hualien County. (CNA, Ruisui Township Government photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Even though Tropical Storm Kompasu had moved off to batter Hong Kong, the eastern counties of Hualien and Taitung still closed down offices and schools Wednesday (Oct. 13) due to the danger of landslides amid torrential rain.

The storm passed the south of Taiwan over the Bashi Channel from east to west during the night from Monday (Oct. 11) to Tuesday (Oct. 12), but excessive rainfall in its wake still lashed the country’s east coast Wednesday.

The Hualien County township of Yuli registered 350 millimeters of rain up to 1:30 p.m., with the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issuing an extremely heavy rain advisory for the whole of the county from late morning until Wednesday night, CNA reported. According to data from the CWB, the 20 areas in Taiwan with the highest amount of rainfall were all located in Hualien County.

Taitung County followed suit in declaring the afternoon and evening off for schools and offices amid rising fears of landslides and rockfalls caused by the rain.
Updated : 2021-10-13 14:17 GMT+08:00

