Classes resume at Texas school after shooting that wounded 2

By Associated Press
2021/10/12 23:14
A Mansfield ISD school bus leaves the Center For The Performing Arts in Mansfield, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, after dropping off school children ...

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Classes resumed Tuesday at a Texas high school for the first time since a classroom shooting last week that wounded a teacher and student.

The shooting happened Oct. 6 at Timberview High School in Arlington. According to police, 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins opened fire in a classroom after a fight with another student. A teacher and student were shot and two others had unspecified injuries, police said.

Simpkins was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His family said he had been repeatedly bullied at school.

On Monday, wounded teacher Calvin Pettit was released from the hospital, Dallas TV station WFAA reported. A wounded 15-year-old student who had been in critical condition was upgraded to good condition, police said.

Timberview is part of the Mansfield Independent School District. In a statement, the district said there would be a heightened police presence on campus Tuesday.

Separately, classes also resumed this week at YES Prep Southwest Secondary school in Houston following an Oct. 1 shooting that wounded the school's principal. A former student is charged in the shooting.

Updated : 2021-10-13 14:11 GMT+08:00

