Enjoy burst of flowers at Taipei’s Guandu Plain in November

Guandu Plain becomes a sea of flowers in November. (Public Works Department photo) Guandu Plain becomes a sea of flowers in November. (Public Works Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An explosion of flowers is awaiting visitors at the Guandu Plain in Taipei in an annual floral festival taking place between Nov. 6-21.

Located in the Beitou District of Taipei, the plain will again transform into a sea of blooming flowers and green manure crops that not only is a feast for the eyes but serves to drive local economic growth. The flowers become organic fertilizer after flowering, helping the fields transform into rice paddies as part of the farming cycle.

This is part of an initiative introduced in 2018 by the Public Works Department (PWD) to make the most of land resources. Rice growers are incentivized to contribute by providing their farms that lie fallow to cultivate the plants. The campaign has made the annual event larger in scale from 1.71 hectares in the first year to 5.08 hectares this year.

PWD has joined hands with local businesses to offer hot deals for visitors during the event, from delicacies to souvenirs and a hot bath in the renowned hot spring hub of Beitou. Side events include concerts, guided tours, and many more in the Guandu Plain.

The venue is located adjacent to the Baxian Pumping Station, the address of which is No. 551, Lane 401, Section 7, Chengde Road. Public transport or cycling is recommended to reach the sea of flowers.

For more information, please refer to the Facebook page of the floral carnival.



