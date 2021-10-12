Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/12 22:05
MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 20 4 5 65 57 34
Nashville 11 3 14 47 46 26
Philadelphia 12 7 9 45 38 27
Orlando City 11 8 9 42 41 41
D.C. United 12 12 4 40 49 41
New York City FC 11 10 7 40 44 32
CF Montréal 11 10 7 40 40 37
Atlanta 10 9 9 39 37 33
New York 10 11 7 37 34 30
Columbus 9 12 7 34 32 39
Inter Miami CF 9 14 5 32 25 43
Chicago 7 16 6 27 29 46
Toronto FC 6 15 7 25 34 54
Cincinnati 4 16 8 20 29 54
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 17 5 6 57 48 23
Sporting Kansas City 15 6 7 52 51 31
Colorado 14 5 9 51 41 28
Portland 14 10 4 46 45 44
Real Salt Lake 11 11 6 39 45 44
LA Galaxy 11 11 6 39 39 45
Minnesota United 10 10 8 38 31 35
Vancouver 9 9 10 37 35 38
Los Angeles FC 9 12 7 34 40 41
San Jose 8 11 9 33 35 44
FC Dallas 6 13 10 28 39 47
Houston 5 12 12 27 33 45
Austin FC 7 17 4 25 29 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, October 9

New York 1, Miami 0

Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 1

Seattle 4, Vancouver 1

Sunday, October 10

Colorado 3, Minnesota 1

Saturday, October 16

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

New York City FC at New York, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 20

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Austin FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 23

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-13 12:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case