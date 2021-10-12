NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.