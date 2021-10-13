Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s MediaTek reports record 3rd quarter revenue

Company recorded NT$364.76 billion in sales for first 3 quarters of 2021

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/13 11:44
MediaTek chip. (MediaTek image)

MediaTek chip. (MediaTek image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless chipmaker MediaTek posted record highs for its September and third quarter 2021 sales.

MediaTek recorded NT$47.91 billion (US$1.7 billion) for its September sales, which represents an 11.9% increase from August figures, and a 26.51% year-on-year change. Third-quarter 2021 revenue came in at NT$131.07 billion, a 4.31% bump compared to Q2 results.

The Taiwanese chipmaker said sales figures for its main products, including smartphone chipsets, Internet of Things-related chips, and TV chips all posted growth in September, according to DigiTimes.

Revenue for the first three quarters of this year hit NT$364.76 billion, an increase of 61.58% from a year earlier. MediaTek sales for the first three quarters of this year have already surpassed the around NT$322.15 billion made all of last year.

The company’s sales for the fourth quarter are likely to slow down due to seasonality; however, MediaTek is on pace to see revenue grow 47-52% for 2021, DigiTimes cited analysts as saying.
MediaTek
MediaTek Q3
MediaTek September

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s MediaTek and AMD rumored to be discussing joint venture
Taiwan’s MediaTek and AMD rumored to be discussing joint venture
2021/09/27 15:07
IC designers see Q2 revenue jump by 60%
IC designers see Q2 revenue jump by 60%
2021/09/15 16:01
Taiwan’s MediaTek announces Kompanio 900T for affordable tablets
Taiwan’s MediaTek announces Kompanio 900T for affordable tablets
2021/09/10 14:32
Taiwan’s MediaTek leads smartphone chip shipments
Taiwan’s MediaTek leads smartphone chip shipments
2021/09/09 14:43
Taiwan’s MediaTek upbeat about continued performance in 2022
Taiwan’s MediaTek upbeat about continued performance in 2022
2021/08/31 14:30

Updated : 2021-10-13 12:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case