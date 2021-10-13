Taiwan’s MediaTek reports record 3rd quarter revenue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless chipmaker MediaTek posted record highs for its September and third quarter 2021 sales.

MediaTek recorded NT$47.91 billion (US$1.7 billion) for its September sales, which represents an 11.9% increase from August figures, and a 26.51% year-on-year change. Third-quarter 2021 revenue came in at NT$131.07 billion, a 4.31% bump compared to Q2 results.

The Taiwanese chipmaker said sales figures for its main products, including smartphone chipsets, Internet of Things-related chips, and TV chips all posted growth in September, according to DigiTimes.

Revenue for the first three quarters of this year hit NT$364.76 billion, an increase of 61.58% from a year earlier. MediaTek sales for the first three quarters of this year have already surpassed the around NT$322.15 billion made all of last year.

The company’s sales for the fourth quarter are likely to slow down due to seasonality; however, MediaTek is on pace to see revenue grow 47-52% for 2021, DigiTimes cited analysts as saying.