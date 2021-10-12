Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/10/12 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, October 12, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;29;25;A t-storm around;30;26;SW;18;84%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;39;28;Sunny and hot;39;27;NE;10;28%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;31;17;Sun, some clouds;30;16;NW;13;40%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;High clouds;22;15;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;ENE;13;56%;44%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers this morning;14;8;A couple of showers;14;11;WSW;12;77%;72%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;7;0;Cloudy;6;1;NNE;6;76%;69%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;Mostly sunny;22;10;E;11;19%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Chilly with some sun;7;1;Dull and dreary;10;-1;W;11;65%;26%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;32;22;Very warm and humid;34;22;SE;18;60%;75%;10

Athens, Greece;A shower and t-storm;21;13;A couple of showers;22;16;E;10;71%;74%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;15;11;A shower in the a.m.;16;8;S;22;57%;62%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, warm;37;20;Remaining very warm;37;22;NE;14;18%;1%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;34;24;Partly sunny;34;24;SSW;12;57%;50%;11

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;25;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;20;W;9;88%;76%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower and t-storm;34;26;Couple of t-storms;30;26;SW;11;84%;86%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;Plenty of sunshine;21;13;W;13;68%;28%;4

Beijing, China;Sunshine;19;9;Clouds and sun;18;11;WNW;8;59%;62%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy, cool;12;5;A couple of showers;13;4;W;10;75%;72%;3

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;12;5;A stray shower;13;8;W;11;52%;75%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sunshine;18;8;A shower in spots;19;9;SE;9;72%;56%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Thunderstorms;27;18;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;E;7;85%;72%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;13;6;A couple of showers;11;3;NW;21;66%;65%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Showers;14;7;A couple of showers;13;8;WSW;8;72%;64%;2

Bucharest, Romania;A couple of showers;12;8;Rather cloudy, cool;12;7;WNW;8;84%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;15;5;A shower or two;13;4;NW;15;71%;82%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds;22;15;Showers around;19;12;SSW;8;84%;86%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;31;19;Mostly cloudy;30;20;NE;10;34%;36%;8

Busan, South Korea;Windy this morning;21;19;Clouds and sun;24;18;NNE;17;71%;19%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;31;22;Lots of sun, nice;31;22;NNE;14;40%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy, not as warm;21;14;Increasing clouds;23;16;NNW;11;60%;79%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;A thunderstorm;29;20;SSE;6;65%;62%;9

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;36;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;WSW;10;71%;68%;7

Chicago, United States;Breezy with clearing;21;16;A p.m. t-storm;22;19;SSW;13;66%;63%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;29;27;A morning shower;30;27;WSW;14;79%;89%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;11;5;Inc. clouds;12;7;SW;10;65%;62%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;30;26;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;N;16;75%;3%;9

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;28;23;A couple of t-storms;27;21;NNW;15;80%;95%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Very windy;32;23;Partly sunny, breezy;31;21;SSE;22;64%;35%;13

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;35;23;Hazy, low humidity;34;21;WNW;11;42%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Windy and cooler;16;4;Mostly sunny;17;4;E;10;31%;14%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;38;26;A shower or two;34;26;N;8;71%;76%;3

Dili, East Timor;Warm, a p.m. shower;36;24;A couple of t-storms;32;25;ESE;9;68%;82%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;15;9;Fog, then some sun;16;9;WSW;13;79%;1%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;21;6;Plenty of sunshine;21;6;NE;8;21%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;22;18;Sunshine, pleasant;23;19;ENE;9;78%;1%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warmer with some sun;30;22;Wind and rain;29;22;NNW;28;69%;91%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunlit and warmer;27;10;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;ENE;10;20%;1%;13

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;ESE;8;73%;85%;7

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;9;6;A couple of showers;9;2;NW;10;89%;65%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Morning t-storms;31;25;A shower and t-storm;30;25;WSW;16;86%;84%;5

Hong Kong, China;Winds subsiding;26;21;Rain, some heavy;27;25;ENE;25;95%;96%;2

Honolulu, United States;Windy;30;25;Partly sunny, windy;30;24;ENE;30;56%;19%;7

Hyderabad, India;Turning out cloudy;32;21;Partly sunny;33;21;NW;8;51%;36%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;32;18;Hazy sun;31;17;N;14;37%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers around;21;12;Partly sunny, cooler;15;12;NE;11;83%;44%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;WNW;13;68%;66%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;35;28;Plenty of sunshine;35;29;NNE;12;47%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;Mostly sunny;29;16;NNW;8;22%;0%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;29;6;Sunny and pleasant;26;7;NNW;8;7%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;37;23;Hazy sun and warm;37;23;NW;10;34%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;30;17;Nice with sunshine;31;18;S;8;57%;7%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;36;27;Mostly cloudy;35;27;SSW;13;45%;44%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;15;4;A couple of showers;12;4;N;11;76%;82%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;E;16;70%;74%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;30;23;Low clouds may break;31;23;SSW;10;67%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Mostly cloudy;34;28;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;28;NNW;8;77%;76%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;34;26;Clouds and sun, warm;35;25;NNE;8;61%;44%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;18;4;Sun and clouds;20;4;WNW;15;31%;2%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;26;A thunderstorm;31;25;S;10;76%;72%;11

Lima, Peru;Some sun;17;14;Areas of low clouds;17;15;SSE;12;84%;14%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;27;15;N;8;55%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;15;8;Fog, then some sun;16;10;WSW;8;72%;27%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny, but cool;20;10;Sunny, but cool;23;11;ESE;8;32%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;SW;11;70%;34%;13

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;Mostly sunny;25;8;ENE;7;29%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;32;28;An afternoon shower;32;28;W;20;68%;92%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;34;26;A morning shower;33;26;NNW;6;68%;55%;7

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;26;A shower and t-storm;31;26;WSW;9;82%;83%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Milder;21;10;A shower in the p.m.;18;10;W;18;61%;89%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;26;13;Partly sunny;27;14;WSW;9;41%;34%;9

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;A t-storm around;30;25;NE;12;71%;55%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;9;1;Partly sunny;11;2;W;8;79%;14%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;30;25;Mostly cloudy;30;25;S;14;66%;41%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in spots;19;14;Mainly cloudy;19;13;SE;8;84%;33%;4

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;23;14;Rain and drizzle;21;15;N;1;76%;82%;3

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;13;6;A shower in the a.m.;12;7;N;9;72%;90%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, humid;33;27;Showers around;33;27;NNE;9;76%;63%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;28;14;Clouds and sun;26;15;E;13;54%;47%;7

New York, United States;Patchy morning fog;21;17;Fog in the morning;23;17;SSW;8;67%;17%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;32;18;Mainly cloudy;28;15;W;16;50%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;Cloudy;3;1;S;13;73%;66%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;28;22;A little a.m. rain;28;21;NNE;10;61%;60%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;11;1;Inc. clouds;7;5;SE;6;80%;44%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Partial sunshine;24;13;A couple of showers;21;13;W;9;91%;78%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;Partly sunny;30;23;ENE;5;63%;56%;12

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A shower and t-storm;30;25;NW;7;83%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Brief p.m. showers;32;25;ENE;10;75%;80%;9

Paris, France;Fog, then some sun;17;7;Partly sunny;16;6;ENE;8;54%;9%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;18;8;Plenty of sunshine;21;12;SE;17;54%;2%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower and t-storm;31;26;A shower and t-storm;30;25;SSW;10;87%;79%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;30;25;A t-storm around;32;25;SSE;17;74%;73%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;31;23;A shower and t-storm;29;22;ESE;6;72%;87%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;12;3;Fog, then some sun;10;5;WSW;11;64%;73%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, nice;25;9;Sunshine, pleasant;23;11;NE;7;61%;4%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;22;11;A shower in the p.m.;23;12;E;13;56%;75%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;Mostly sunny;24;15;SSE;8;80%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;E;14;61%;69%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Afternoon rain;8;6;Low clouds breaking;7;1;N;19;81%;7%;0

Riga, Latvia;Thundershowers;11;4;A couple of showers;11;4;SW;7;85%;78%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A heavy thunderstorm;22;18;Sunshine and nice;24;19;E;13;78%;23%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Sunny and very warm;38;24;ESE;9;7%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;21;8;A shower;21;8;NNE;9;60%;56%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny;11;6;Clearing;11;5;SSW;8;69%;33%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and breezy;20;12;Mostly sunny, cool;18;11;SE;16;51%;26%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;A shower and t-storm;26;18;E;10;75%;72%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers;31;26;A shower and t-storm;31;25;SE;12;80%;81%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;23;18;WSW;6;100%;81%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;24;13;Nice with sunshine;23;13;NE;10;15%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds breaking;20;8;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;SW;11;52%;60%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;30;24;A shower and t-storm;31;24;N;9;79%;76%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and warm;28;12;Sunny and very warm;28;11;NNE;6;42%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;A shower in the p.m.;11;7;A couple of showers;11;8;E;8;74%;83%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;21;14;Sunny and delightful;24;14;E;8;63%;5%;4

Shanghai, China;Morning rain, windy;24;23;Rain and drizzle;27;24;ENE;20;90%;78%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SSE;13;68%;65%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers around, cold;9;5;Variable cloudiness;12;4;W;16;70%;70%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;30;25;Cloudy with showers;30;25;ESE;15;74%;85%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and clouds;10;3;Partly sunny;8;1;SW;9;69%;30%;2

Sydney, Australia;Overcast, a shower;16;15;A shower or two;18;16;NE;18;75%;85%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Morning showers;32;27;A shower and t-storm;30;27;ESE;19;79%;86%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Thundershowers;10;5;A couple of showers;10;4;W;10;79%;69%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;ENE;8;37%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;More sun than clouds;18;9;Mostly sunny;20;11;NNW;7;67%;12%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;23;13;Turning sunny, nice;23;14;S;9;15%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny intervals;29;24;Partly sunny;29;22;N;15;57%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;24;11;An afternoon shower;22;10;E;5;56%;82%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A little rain;20;18;Periods of rain;20;17;NNE;14;80%;85%;1

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm around;21;17;Turning cloudy, mild;20;15;W;12;83%;14%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;25;19;Clouds and sun, nice;28;20;N;8;43%;36%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;25;15;Breezy;24;16;NW;24;61%;73%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;14;-4;Mostly sunny;8;-5;NNE;14;57%;33%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;11;6;Clouds and sun;11;8;E;6;53%;71%;2

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;13;6;A couple of showers;11;5;WNW;16;54%;64%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;33;24;Partly sunny;33;23;S;7;65%;77%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;10;1;Partly sunny;10;3;SW;10;81%;33%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;12;4;A couple of showers;10;2;WNW;14;84%;63%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers around;11;9;Very windy;11;9;S;50;76%;90%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy showers;31;25;Afternoon showers;31;25;SSW;8;85%;100%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;Partial sunshine;22;11;E;4;38%;2%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-10-13 11:14 GMT+08:00

