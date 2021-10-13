Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei's new forest park in Wenshan expands to 11 hectares, boasts 46-meter slide

New park is touted as follow-up to Daan Forest Park

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/13 10:29
A digital replica of the park's design (Geotechnical Engingeering Office, Taipei City)

A digital replica of the park's design (Geotechnical Engingeering Office, Taipei City)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City’s second “Forest Park” (森林公園) is due to open early next year in the southern district of Wenshan.

Boasting five separate themed areas and a 46 meter-long slide, construction of the 11-hectare park is expected to be finished by the end of the year, according to an ETToday report.

With the success of Daan Forest Park, often likened to New York’s Central Park as a green breathing space in the heart of the city, Taipei has planned another ‘Forest Park’ giving residents another retreat to escape the hustle and bustle of city living.

The new park will connect the preexisting Jingmei Sports Park (景美運動公園) and Fuxing Park (福興公園) via a series of overland trails that traverse the hilly slopes between them. The slopes used to be home to many tombs, which have been steadily relocated over the past seven years, per reports.

The trails are designed to conform with the lay of the land. On relatively flat terrain, there will be walking paths of gravel while planked boardwalks will traverse steep drop-off points along the way. Many native trees and shrubs are being planted along the trails to restore the ecological diversity of the area, per reports.

For young families, the park’s 46-meter long slide is sure to be the main attraction. Perched atop a steep slope, the slide is made with a smoothed granite surface and features a gentle S-shaped bend. Children who slide to the bottom and want to ride again will have the option to get up to the entrance of the slide by either scaling a steep set of rail-guarded steps or by braving an artificial rock climbing course that sits alongside the slide.

The new park is about a 10-minute walk from the nearest MRT station, per reports.

Taipei's new forest park in Wenshan expands to 11 hectares, boasts 46-meter slideMap showing the five themed areas of Wenshan Forest Park. (Taipei City government)
Taipei City
park
Daan Forest Park
family
outdoor activities
slide

RELATED ARTICLES

Vibrant attractions to illuminate Fisherman’s Wharf in New Taipei
Vibrant attractions to illuminate Fisherman’s Wharf in New Taipei
2021/10/08 17:32
Bar and dance hall industries to protest for right to work in Taipei
Bar and dance hall industries to protest for right to work in Taipei
2021/10/06 16:09
Taiwan News to collaborate on ecotourism series
Taiwan News to collaborate on ecotourism series
2021/10/05 21:40
GPS device maker Garmin receives green light to invest in south Taiwan
GPS device maker Garmin receives green light to invest in south Taiwan
2021/10/02 17:58
Taipei presents 2021 Voluntary Local Review at UEA Yeosu Summit
Taipei presents 2021 Voluntary Local Review at UEA Yeosu Summit
2021/10/01 09:48

Updated : 2021-10-13 11:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case