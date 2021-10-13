Taipei's new forest park in Wenshan expands to 11 hectares, boasts 46-meter slide

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City’s second “Forest Park” (森林公園) is due to open early next year in the southern district of Wenshan.

Boasting five separate themed areas and a 46 meter-long slide, construction of the 11-hectare park is expected to be finished by the end of the year, according to an ETToday report.

With the success of Daan Forest Park, often likened to New York’s Central Park as a green breathing space in the heart of the city, Taipei has planned another ‘Forest Park’ giving residents another retreat to escape the hustle and bustle of city living.

The new park will connect the preexisting Jingmei Sports Park (景美運動公園) and Fuxing Park (福興公園) via a series of overland trails that traverse the hilly slopes between them. The slopes used to be home to many tombs, which have been steadily relocated over the past seven years, per reports.

The trails are designed to conform with the lay of the land. On relatively flat terrain, there will be walking paths of gravel while planked boardwalks will traverse steep drop-off points along the way. Many native trees and shrubs are being planted along the trails to restore the ecological diversity of the area, per reports.

For young families, the park’s 46-meter long slide is sure to be the main attraction. Perched atop a steep slope, the slide is made with a smoothed granite surface and features a gentle S-shaped bend. Children who slide to the bottom and want to ride again will have the option to get up to the entrance of the slide by either scaling a steep set of rail-guarded steps or by braving an artificial rock climbing course that sits alongside the slide.

The new park is about a 10-minute walk from the nearest MRT station, per reports.

Map showing the five themed areas of Wenshan Forest Park. (Taipei City government)