Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's Taoyuan penalizes warehouse owner over taxi driver death

Taoyuan City Government to reinforce inspections after quarry warehouse collapse buries taxi driver alive

  137
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/13 10:22
Two hours after the collapse of a quarry warehouse's wall, a taxi driver buried alive is found dead.

Two hours after the collapse of a quarry warehouse's wall, a taxi driver buried alive is found dead. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the collapse of a quarry warehouse that killed a taxi driver, the Taoyuan City Government will issue the warehouse owner the maximum penalty of NT$300,000 (US$10,658.14) for not ensuring the building’s stability and safety, while the case is still under investigation for negligent homicide charges.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday (Oct. 12), aside from the penalty and investigation, the Taoyuan City Government has also ordered the quarry to cease operations and will conduct reinforced joint inspections on quarries and relevant businesses. The government has also issued NT$53,600 to the victim’s family as emergency consolation money and will provide any assistance needed.

The wall of the warehouse, located at a quarry in Taoyuan’s Guishan District, collapsed early in the morning of Tuesday, allegedly due to heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Kompasu. At the time, a 56-year-old taxi driver surnamed Tai (戴) was driving by and was immediately crushed and buried.

He was confirmed dead two hours later when rescuers finally dug him out.

UDN reported that the quarry involved in the incident has a long history of delinquency, and has received dozens of penalties in the past. While the business was legal, it had attempted to illegally expand its operations on multiple occasions, accumulating a total of 12 penalties so far, as well as stored gravel in unauthorized areas, accumulating 14 penalties for a total of NT$2.76 million.

However, whether the accident was related to any of the previous offenses remains to be confirmed. Authorities are currently investigating whether the storage facility stored an excessive amount of gravel that eventually broke the wall, per UDN.

Taiwan's Taoyuan penalizes warehouse owner over taxi driver death
Taxi crushed by gravel. (CNA photo)
Taoyuan City
quarry
taxi
taxi driver
accident

RELATED ARTICLES

Car carrying 4 people crashes onto house in southern Taiwan
Car carrying 4 people crashes onto house in southern Taiwan
2021/10/12 13:47
Taxi driver buried alive in warehouse collapse at north Taiwan quarry
Taxi driver buried alive in warehouse collapse at north Taiwan quarry
2021/10/12 11:21
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
2021/10/05 20:04
Mayor wants US Customs and Border Protection inspectors in Taiwan
Mayor wants US Customs and Border Protection inspectors in Taiwan
2021/09/30 16:42
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
2021/09/27 13:26

Updated : 2021-10-13 11:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case