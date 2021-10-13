Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan pop diva’s charitable deed earns praise from Taipei Mayor

Jolin Tsai donates bento vending machine that distributes meals contactlessly

  171
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/13 10:19
Jolin Tsai. (CNA photo)

Jolin Tsai. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) lauded Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) for her philanthropic act on Tuesday (Oct. 12) as he promoted the city’s free food service.

In a Facebook post, Ko revealed that Tsai donated a smart bento box vending machine for Wanhua District, the epicenter of the local COVID-19 surge in mid-May. It’s perhaps the positive energy that Tsai creates that makes her a beloved celebrity, Ko said.

According to UDN, the pop star had offered to help when she saw so many homeless people and disadvantaged residents in the district in badly need of aid as the virus struck. The smart vending machine, which costs around NT$1 million (US$35,528), allows people to access free hot meals in a hygienic way.

In addition to the device, Tsai also procured 50 laptops in August for underprivileged children. She is one of Taiwan’s celebrities who have contributed to society during the pandemic.

Another notable example is Jia Yong-jie (賈永婕), an entertainer and a businesswoman who spearheaded a host of drives to pool medical resources for hospitals and health workers. The benevolent act has caused a ripple effect, with many pledging donations from food to medical gear in support of those fighting on the front line.

Ko announced on Tuesday that Taipei is launching yet another free meal service that will dole out food vouchers directly to families in need, as part of the capital’s food initiative. He expressed his gratitude to businesses and individuals that have contributed to expanding the social welfare network of Taipei, which has seen a 187% hike annually in June in the number of household applications for aid.
Jolin Tsai
Ko Wen-je
bento
bento box
meals
food
COVID
COVID-19
social welfare
free meal

RELATED ARTICLES

Premier pledges Taiwan will not import irradiated food
Premier pledges Taiwan will not import irradiated food
2021/10/12 17:06
Ambassador Theaters at Taipei’s Breeze Center to close after 20 years
Ambassador Theaters at Taipei’s Breeze Center to close after 20 years
2021/10/12 16:16
118 contacts listed for COVID-positive kindergarten teacher in Taipei
118 contacts listed for COVID-positive kindergarten teacher in Taipei
2021/10/12 15:40
Taiwan reports 4 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 imported COVID cases
2021/10/12 14:17
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
2021/10/11 20:53

Updated : 2021-10-13 11:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
Harvard University moves Mandarin summer program from China to Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case