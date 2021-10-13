Taiwan pop diva’s charitable deed earns praise from Taipei Mayor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) lauded Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) for her philanthropic act on Tuesday (Oct. 12) as he promoted the city’s free food service.

In a Facebook post, Ko revealed that Tsai donated a smart bento box vending machine for Wanhua District, the epicenter of the local COVID-19 surge in mid-May. It’s perhaps the positive energy that Tsai creates that makes her a beloved celebrity, Ko said.

According to UDN, the pop star had offered to help when she saw so many homeless people and disadvantaged residents in the district in badly need of aid as the virus struck. The smart vending machine, which costs around NT$1 million (US$35,528), allows people to access free hot meals in a hygienic way.

In addition to the device, Tsai also procured 50 laptops in August for underprivileged children. She is one of Taiwan’s celebrities who have contributed to society during the pandemic.

Another notable example is Jia Yong-jie (賈永婕), an entertainer and a businesswoman who spearheaded a host of drives to pool medical resources for hospitals and health workers. The benevolent act has caused a ripple effect, with many pledging donations from food to medical gear in support of those fighting on the front line.

Ko announced on Tuesday that Taipei is launching yet another free meal service that will dole out food vouchers directly to families in need, as part of the capital’s food initiative. He expressed his gratitude to businesses and individuals that have contributed to expanding the social welfare network of Taipei, which has seen a 187% hike annually in June in the number of household applications for aid.