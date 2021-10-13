Media OutReach Newswire Partners with The International Association for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Allied Professions ((IACAPAP) to Promote Mental Health in Children and Adolescents

This global partnership aims to spread awareness, cultivate a positive mindset within the society, and to promote IACAPAP’s scientific activities among mental health professionals, parents, children, and young people around the globe

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 October 2021 - Media OutReach , the first global newswire and press release distribution service provider founded in Asia, is pleased to announce a global partnership with The International Association for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Allied Professions (IACAPAP), an international non-profit organization established in 1937. IACAPAP's mission is to advocate for the promotion of the mental health and development of children and adolescents through policy, practice, and research.

Under this partnership, Media OutReach Newswire will fully support IACAPAP's global communications goals by exclusively distributing their market-specific press releases through Asia Pacific, USA, UK, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

IACAPAP has numerous activities aimed to promote child and adolescent mental health around the globe. Among these are the bi-annual world congresses where scientific advancements are shared. The IACAPAP also educates mental health professionals through a free e-textbook, online and in-person courses, and an open access scientific journal. Career development programs for early career professionals through the flagship Donald Cohen programme and Helmut Remschmidt Research Seminars are also carried out.

"We are very pleased to engage Media OutReach to be our global newswire partner to help us promote youth mental health issues around the world. By leveraging their expertise in media industry and global distribution network, we hope our message will reach a global audience. In a world where one out of 5 children suffer from a mental health problem that is often not addressed, spreading knowledge and helping to combat stigma is invaluable." Said Prof. Daniel Fung, the IACAPAP President.

"As the global newswire partner to IACAPAP, Media OutReach Newswire plays an integral role in helping the organisation to spread awareness about the importance of prevention, promotion, and intervention of mental health issues in children and young people around the world. We hope by becoming the voice of the organisation, the society will come to the realisation that mental health issues in children and young people should not be stigmatized and that there are effective interventions for youth with mental health problems. Furthermore, IACAPAP's website has useful resources on topics related to children and young people's mental health issues that anyone, including parents, children, young people, or even members of the media, can access for free. We will also be distributing thought leadership articles from the IACAPAP every quarter on pertinent public youth mental health issues. We hope through knowledge sharing and imparting positive messages, we can collectively make a positive difference in people's lives. Knowledge changes perception and shape's opinion." Said Ms. Jennifer Kok, the Founder & CEO of Media OutReach."

Media OutReach has been supporting numerous local and international non-profit organisations which focus on social and mental wellbeing of children and young people. "We help on the premise that every child matter, regardless where they live and what skin colour they are, no child or adolescent should be neglected. They are the future of the world, and this our vision aligns with that of IACAPAP's. We are very certain that this partnership will bring a positive impact to the society and help to change people's attitudes towards mental health issue. More importantly, we want parents and society to regard seeking mental health advice as just the same as going to your general practitioners." She continued.

Media OutReach's guarantee online news posting helps to make articles available to a global audience and by delivering news directly to the inboxes of relevant journalists out of 140,000 media contacts, the newswire will ensure IACAPAP's news is readily available for journalists who would like to write or research about related topics. "With Media OutReach's global press release distribution capabilities, we are able to make changes impactfully." Said Ms Kok.

About IACAPAP

The International Association for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Allied Professions (IACAPAP) dates its origin back to 1937 in Paris, France. Initially named the International Committee of Child Psychiatrists, it was renamed IACPAP in 1948 incorporating allied professions, and in 1978 adolescent psychiatry was added to form IACAPAP. IACAPAP's mission is to advocate for the promotion of the mental health and development of children and adolescents through policy, practice and research.





About Media OutReach

Founded in 2009, and with its headquarters in Hong Kong, Media OutReach is the first global newswire founded in Asia Pacific with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, China and Taiwan. Media OutReach is the only newswire that owns its distribution network across 24 countries across Asia Pacific; possessing a database of more than 140,000 journalists, 400 trade categories, 65,000 media titles and 480 media partnerships, it is revolutionising the industry by providing guarantee online news posting by language for each distribution. With proprietary technology at its core, Media OutReach Newswire distributes multi-language and multimedia press release contents directly to the inboxes of targeted editors and journalists to optimize news write-ups, build media relations and automates the reporting process with key performance metrics and its pioneering post-release reports gives insights into journalists accessing the release by publication and by country.

Media OutReach Newswire is the go-to news release and content distribution partner for public relations, social marketing, digital agencies, and organizations in Asia Pacific. For more information on Media OutReach, please visit www.media-outreach.com





#IACAPAP #MediaOutReach