Germany: 'Traffic light' exploratory talks draw to a close

Three major German political parties, the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP), are expected to finish exploratory talks for a possible coalition this week, the FDP said on Tuesday.

The SPD came first in last month's parliamentary election, they are seeking to form a government with the Greens and FDP, which is known in Germany as a "traffic light coalition," based on the colors of each party – red, yellow, green.

What did the party leaders say about the talks?

"We will assess the results of the past few days' discussions and write down what we can do together," FDP Secretary General Volker Wissing said, adding the parties are now discussing the areas where they are the furthest apart.

The three parties have kept quiet about their exploratory talks, which lasted 14 hours on Monday, saying they needed to sort out their differences in private.

"After (the) past days of talks, I am sure we can come up with an agreement together if we work on it," SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil said, adding he is optimistic about the next two days of negotiations.

Michael Kellner, the Greens national director, said the talks had been in-depth. Kellner added that the amount of common ground had grown, while the number of differences have shrunk. "But there also remain things to solve, to clarify," he added.

In a recent poll, some 51% of Germans said they favored the traffic light coalition, far more than the other two possibilities that included Angela Merkel's party CDU, even though it came in second in the election.

Fundamental differences

While the Greens and the SPD are seen as ideologically close, the FDP is further away from both of them, especially on economic and fiscal policy.

The sticking points in the exploratory talks are said to be differences in tax and financial policy, as well as how to go about tackling climate change.

While the SPD and the Greens favor of moderate tax increases for the wealthy, the FDP strongly rejects it. When it comes to climate policy, the FDP want to rely more on market forces than the SPD and Greens.

If an agreement is reached on Friday, the Greens have said they would need to convene a small party congress to approve their part in it, but they have said they would hold the meeting on Sunday to make a decision quickly.

