Doubleview Continues Exploration at Hat Polymetallic Deposit with Diamond Drilling

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021 - Doubleview Gold Corp (TSXV: DBG) (OTC PINK: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview", the "Company") is pleased to announce it has initiated the next phase of diamond drilling at its 100% owned, HAT gold-rich copper porphyry, a polymetallic project located in Northwest British Columbia, situated in the Golden Triangle in the Tahltan First Nation's traditional territory. The Company anticipates to drill at least 2,000 metres in a minimum 4 diamond drill holes during the remainder of 2021.

The drill program aims to extend the Lisle Deposit at the HAT property to the northeast and northwest. Drill holes will be located where IP chargeability targets were recently identified by a deep penetrating 3D induced polarization geophysical survey, that has to this point produced encouraging results in diamond drill holes 34 through 37.

The initial drill site is located 550 metres northwest of the Lisle deposit, at a site where historic high-grade gold rock samples were collected, coupled with a robust 3D IP chargeability target. The second drill site is situated 350 metres to the northeast of the Lisle deposit to test a 3D IP chargeability high.

Doubleview's drill programs have evolved to further investigate chargeability targets surrounding the Lisle deposit. Company president and CEO, Mr. Farshad Shirvani commented "We are excited to be drilling at the Lisle deposit, with a focus on expanding its mineralized footprint. Lisle mineralization is open in all directions, therefore stepping out in drill locations will be a key factor in maximizing the potential size of an anticipated resource estimate."

Drill core will be photographed, logged and sampled under regular QA/QC procedures and sent to an accredited lab for analysis. The results will be published as soon as they are received and verified. The focus continues to be on gold and important critical metals, such as Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Scandium, as announced in the company's news release dated July 22nd, 2021.

Critical Metals:

On March 11, 2021, Canada unveiled its Critical Minerals List that can be viewed by following the link below. The list includes 31 minerals considered integral to the Canadian economy.

https://www.nrcan.gc.ca/our-natural-resources/minerals-mining/critical-minerals/23414

About the Hat Project:

The Hat Property is considered a probable polymetallic porphyry deposit with characteristics similar to those of many of British Columbia's major deposits. Hat mineralization carries many of the important North American strategic metals, including but not limited to, Copper, Cobalt, and Scandium, with unique metallurgical characteristics that differ from other base metal deposits of British Columbia's Stikine Terrane. Sulphide mineralization, primarily chalcopyrite, occurs in fracture zones in dioritic intrusive rocks and strongly altered andesitic volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks of Upper Triassic age.

Doubleview acquired the Hat Property in 2011 and has conducted several programs of exploration, Doubleview discovered the Hat deposit under the supervision and guidance of Mr. Erik Ostensoe, P.Geo.

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1V5

corporate@doubleview.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

About Doubleview Gold Corp.

Doubleview Gold Corp, a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTC PINK: DBLVF) (GER: A1W038) (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology

President and CEO