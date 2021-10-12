Five maple viewing spots recommended in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As autumn foliage is coming, Lion Travel Service Co has recommended five maple viewing spots in Taiwan in a press release on Tuesday (Oct. 12).

Noting that the most popular places for watching maple foliage in central Taiwan are Wuling Farm and Fushoushan Farm, the travel agency especially recommended the Songlu Villa in Fushoushan Farm, where the hairy Japanese maple trees with their small leaves as well as the Japanese-style garden and wood architecture are reminiscent of Japan’s autumn scenery.

In addition, November and December are the best time to watch colorful maple leaves in Dasyueshan National Forest Recreation Area in Taichung City, according to the agency, as it’s a season full of cloud seas and mountain mists.

Meanwhile, the Sun-Link-Sea Forest and Nature Resort in Nantou County, situated at an elevation of 1,600 meters above sea level, has a variety of maples, including the Green Maple, the Red-Leaf Japanese Maple, and the Fragrant Maple.

The agency also recommended Alishan National Forest Recreation Area as a popular viewing place where Taiwan Red Maples can be enjoyed.