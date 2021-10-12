Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Doctors restore eye gouge victim's vision in southern Taiwan

Man diagnosed with schizophrenia attacked store clerk for asking him to wear mask properly

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/12 18:16
Pan wearing bandages over eyes after procedures. (Chuang Chuan-cheng photo)

Pan wearing bandages over eyes after procedures. (Chuang Chuan-cheng photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Surgeries underwent by a convenience clerk to repair a detached retina suffered during a savage assault by a man diagnosed with schizophrenia appear to have been fully successful.

On Sept. 26, a 50-year-old man surnamed Yang (楊) brutally assaulted the 29-year-old clerk surnamed Pan (潘) after she asked him to pull up his face mask while entering a convenience store in Pingtung County's Gaoshu Township. Pan was reported to have suffered a detached retina in one eye, lacerations to her other eye, and a broken nose, with doctors fearing she would completely lose vision in the more seriously damaged eye.

Pan has since undergone two operations at Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital. Doctors say that her recovery is going well, and she has not experienced any complications from two procedures on her eyes, reported ETtoday on Tuesday (Oct. 12).

Over the past two days, she has been undergoing pre-discharge checkups. If her condition continues to improve, doctors say that she can be discharged from the hospital this week.

Doctors restore eye gouge victim's vision in southern Taiwan
Pan (second from right). (Chuang Chuan-cheng photo)

In response to Pan's injuries, the hospital immediately activated a team of specialists in plastic surgery, otolaryngology, ophthalmology, nursing care, social services, and psychiatry for care and treatment. On the day of the incident, an ophthalmologist first sutured a conjunctival laceration to her eye.

The operation went smoothly, and there were reportedly no complications of a retinal detachment. On Oct. 2, a medical team composed of an ENT surgeon and a plastic surgeon reconstructed the inner wall of the orbital cavity.

In order to avoid scars from external surgeries and shorten the postoperative recovery time, the medical team used minimally invasive surgery through nasal endoscopy. During the procedure, artificial bone was used to successfully restore the surrounding structures of the eyeball.

Doctors restore eye gouge victim's vision in southern Taiwan
Pan (left) being tended to by a nurse. (Chuang Chuan-cheng photo)

On Oct. 6, Pingtung Magistrate Pan Meng-an (潘孟安) announced that he had visited Pan after the operations and said that she was able to open her eyes and see him. She expressed her gratitude to the public for all of their best wishes and was optimistic about being discharged from the hospital soon.

According to the hospital, Pan is recovering well and will likely be discharged later this week. Doctors say that her vision has been fully restored but that follow-up examinations will still be needed.
assault
attack
assailant
detached retina
eye surgery
vision
blindness

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese hacking shows clear ‘geopolitical goals,’ targets Taiwan, Hong Kong universities
Chinese hacking shows clear ‘geopolitical goals,’ targets Taiwan, Hong Kong universities
2021/10/08 14:55
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
2021/10/08 09:28
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
2021/10/06 18:47
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
2021/10/06 12:29
Taiwan premier condemns China's 'over the top' military aggression
Taiwan premier condemns China's 'over the top' military aggression
2021/10/05 15:47

Updated : 2021-10-12 18:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring