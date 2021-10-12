Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Building Surveyors Conference 2021

Navigating changes and challenges in surveying industry to enable sailing amidst the new normal

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 12 October 2021 - The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) Building Surveying Division hosted the HKIS Building Surveyors Conference 2021 at The Mira Hong Kong today. Themed "Sailing Amidst the New Normal", the Conference gathered over 300 professionals from various government offices, business leaders, experts and scholars both online and offline to deliberate on the prospects of surveying industry. Ir LAU Chun-kit, Ricky, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Development Bureau, Hong Kong SAR Government attended the Conference as its Guest of Honour.

Despite changes and challenges in recent years, surveyors have upheld professionalism to deliver top quality work. This Conference gathered speakers to deliberate on emerging trends amidst the new normal, with the aims of inspiring adaptations and changes through the adoption of new technologies and new ideas, so that surveying profession will continue to succeed.

Ir LAU Chun-kit, Ricky, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Development Bureau, Hong Kong SAR Government noted in his opening address, "We have proven ourselves to be versatile, resilient and adaptive under the difficult times of COVID-19. We have already paved the way for sustainable growth of the construction industry. With confidence and concerted efforts, I can say, we set sail beyond the "new normal" to a "new horizon"!"

The Conference comprised three sections, namely "Sustainable Construction", "Facilities Management", and "Alternative Dispute Resolution", with eight industry leaders, experts and scholars deliberated on industry trends under the new normal and explored future prospects from all-rounded and professional perspectives. Speakers included Ms HO Wing Yin, Winnie, JP, Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government deliberating on "Climate Change: Are we ready?", Mr CHAN Tak-yeung, Thomas, Principal Assistant Secretary (Works), Development Bureau, Hong Kong SAR Government on "Implementation of the Spirit of the Proposed Security of Payment Legislation in Public Works Contracts"; and Ir WAI Chi Sing, GBS, JP, FHKEng, Managing Director, Urban Renewal Authority on "Digitalizing Urban Renewal" and more. Both online and offline participants engaged in active discussion.

Sr WONG Kin Yee, Billy, Chairman, HKIS Building Surveying Division mentions, "Surveyors must stay ahead of time. In an ever-changing environment, we strive to upkeep the quality of construction works by adopting novel technologies and adapting to the new normal. We vow to make contribution to the industry and Hong Kong."

Sr TANG Chi Wang, Vice Chairman, HKIS Building Surveying Division and Chairman, HKIS Building Surveyors Conference 2021 Organising Committee notes in his closing speech, "The Conference discussed changes and challenges faced by the surveying industry in Hong Kong under the new normal from multiple perspectives. We hope that participants have been inspired to respond effectively to changes and challenges, and unleash Hong Kong's potentials."

List of speakers (in order of speech delivery)

Ir LAU Chun-kit, Ricky, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Development Bureau, Hong Kong SAR Government (Guest of Honour) Ms HO Wing Yin, Winnie, JP, Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government Mr CHEUNG Hau-wai, SBS, Chairman, Hong Kong Green Building Council Mr Simon WONG Yuk-Sun, Chief Project Development Officer, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation Sr Daniel LAM Chun, SBS, JP, Past President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Mr CHAN Tak-yeung, Thomas, Principal Assistant Secretary (Works), Development Bureau, Hong Kong SAR Government Ir WAI Chi Sing, GBS, JP, FHKEng, Managing Director, Urban Renewal Authority Sr Dr CHAN Man Wai, Professor of Practice (Programme Management), The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Sr CHAN Wah Wai, David, Past Chairman, Building Surveying Division, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

List of speakers and topics downloadable here: https://www.hkis.org.hk/hkis/general/annual-conf/2021/bsd/bsd-ac2021v5.pdf

Conference Proceeding downloadable here: https://www.hkis.org.hk/hkis/general/annual-conf/2021/bsd/bsd-ac2021v6.pdf

High resolution event photos downloadable HERE.

Photo captions

001 Ir LAU Chun-kit, Ricky, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Development Bureau, Hong Kong SAR Government (Middle); Sr WONG Kin Yee, Billy, Chairman, HKIS Building Surveying Division (Right); Sr TANG Chi Wang, Chairman of Conference 2021 Organising Committee, and Vice Chairman, HKIS Building Surveying Division (Left), and HKIS Office Bearers at the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Building Surveyors Conference 2021.

02 Ir LAU Chun-kit, Ricky, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Development Bureau, Hong Kong SAR Government attends the Conference as the Guest of Honour.

003 Sr WONG Kin Yee, Billy, Chairman, HKIS Building Surveying Division delivers the opening speech.

004 Sr WONG Kin Yee, Billy, presents souvenir to Ir LAU Chun-kit, Ricky, JP.

005 With simultaneous delivery both online and offline this year, the Conference receives enthusiastic participation.





About the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Established in 1984, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) is the only surveying professional body incorporated by ordinance in Hong Kong. As of 10 Sep 2021, the number of members reached 10683, of which 7367 were corporate members, 70 were associate members and 3246 were probationers and students. HKIS work includes setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing codes of ethics, determining requirements for admission as professional surveyors, and encouraging members to upgrade skills through continuing professional development.

The Institute has an important consultative role in government policy making and on issues affecting the profession. We have advised the government on issues such as building safety and unauthorized building works, problems of property management, town planning and development strategies, construction quality and housing problems. We have also issued guidance notes on floor area measurement, real estates valuation and land boundary survey, etc.

Please visit our official website： http://www.hkis.org.hk

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/hkisofficial

About Building Surveying Division

Established in 1985, Building Surveying Division (BSD) is one of six divisions of the HKIS. In the past 35 years, the Division organized many conferences and visits, and issued a number of publications to promote the service and image of building surveying profession.





Professional building surveyors are qualified by professional assessments with prescribed practical training. We uphold the stringent professional standards of HKIS, which requires a high level of service and efficiency as well as compliance with a strict code of professional conduct.





