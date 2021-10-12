American Institute in Taiwan director visits new KMT leader

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk visited Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) on Tuesday (Oct. 12) to exchange ideas about deepening Taiwan’s democracy and expanding relations between political parties.

Chu became the main opposition party's chairman on Oct. 5, following his victory in a party vote to defeat incumbent Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), while Oudkirk took up her posting in Taipei City on July 15.

The new chairman told her that the KMT would present policies popular with voters, which would then pave the way for its return to power, the Liberty Times reported. He also emphasized that the KMT wanted to strengthen its links to both major parties in the United States.

Chu also told Oudkirk that the party had asked academics and retired diplomats to help prepare the establishment of a KMT contact office in the U.S. Tuesday’s meeting was also attended by Oudkirk’s deputy, Jeremy Cornforth, and by the KMT’s chief of foreign affairs, Alexander Huang (黃介正).