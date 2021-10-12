Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan’s DPP asks Ma Ying-jeou: ‘Have you ever ruled the PRC?’

Ma Ying-jeou claims President Tsai Ing-wen’s National Day speech was ‘unconstitutional’

  168
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/12 17:29
Former President Ma Ying-jeou accuses President Tsai Ing-wen of being "unconstitutional."

Former President Ma Ying-jeou accuses President Tsai Ing-wen of being "unconstitutional." (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) responded to former President Ma Ying-jeou’s comment that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) National Day speech was ‘unconstitutional’ via a press release on Tuesday (Oct. 12).

When asked about what he thought of Tsai’s speech and arguments, which some say supported the “two countries view” (兩國論) of Taiwan and China’s relationship, Ma told reporters, “President Tsai’s speech was actually unconstitutional.”

“At the same time, it does not match the interests of Taiwan's citizens, and will cause cross-strait conflicts.” Ma said he is worried the speech may cost “us” the mutual trust shared with the U.S., reported Liberty Times.

In response, the DPP issued a press release, saying the Republic of China (ROC) and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) were not subordinate to each other from the get-go, and asked Ma if he disagrees that this is a historical fact and the present reality? “During your presidency, did you rule an inch of the People’s Republic of China’s land? Or, should the Republic of China belong as a part of the People’s Republic of China?”

The DPP accused Ma of being unconstitutional and echoing the Chinese Communist Party’s take on Taiwan-China relations, thereby discrediting Taiwan’s sovereignty. “The complete disregard for the mainstream will of Taiwanese is a serious offense against the spirit of popular sovereignty as incorporated in the Constitution of the Republic of China.”

Regarding Taiwan and the U.S.’ “mutual trust” issue, the DPP said Taiwan’s relationship with the U.S. is much more solid than during Ma’s presidency. “Meanwhile, members of the Kuomintang have repeatedly orchestrated anti-American schemes and means to gain political benefits, impacting the normal development of Taiwan-U.S. economic trade,” the DPP wrote.

According to the DPP, Ma’s behavior “not only degrades the status and dignity of being former president, but will also become an international joke.”
Tsai Ing-wen
Democratic Progressive Party
DPP
National Day
Taiwan national day
Double Ten Day
Ma Ying-jeou
Kuomintang
KMT
Constitution
Taiwan-China relations
Taiwan-U.S. relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan dismisses Chinese media reports of dollar diplomacy
Taiwan dismisses Chinese media reports of dollar diplomacy
2021/10/12 10:20
China's comments on Taiwan president’s National Day speech ‘unconstructive and slanderous’
China's comments on Taiwan president’s National Day speech ‘unconstructive and slanderous’
2021/10/11 11:59
Crowds gather for National Day fireworks in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Crowds gather for National Day fireworks in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
2021/10/10 20:17
Taiwan reports 7 imported COVID cases, zero local
Taiwan reports 7 imported COVID cases, zero local
2021/10/10 14:26
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
2021/10/10 12:19

Updated : 2021-10-12 18:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring