Taiwan’s DPP asks Ma Ying-jeou: ‘Have you ever ruled the PRC?’

Former President Ma Ying-jeou accuses President Tsai Ing-wen of being "unconstitutional." Former President Ma Ying-jeou accuses President Tsai Ing-wen of being "unconstitutional." (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) responded to former President Ma Ying-jeou’s comment that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) National Day speech was ‘unconstitutional’ via a press release on Tuesday (Oct. 12).

When asked about what he thought of Tsai’s speech and arguments, which some say supported the “two countries view” (兩國論) of Taiwan and China’s relationship, Ma told reporters, “President Tsai’s speech was actually unconstitutional.”

“At the same time, it does not match the interests of Taiwan's citizens, and will cause cross-strait conflicts.” Ma said he is worried the speech may cost “us” the mutual trust shared with the U.S., reported Liberty Times.

In response, the DPP issued a press release, saying the Republic of China (ROC) and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) were not subordinate to each other from the get-go, and asked Ma if he disagrees that this is a historical fact and the present reality? “During your presidency, did you rule an inch of the People’s Republic of China’s land? Or, should the Republic of China belong as a part of the People’s Republic of China?”

The DPP accused Ma of being unconstitutional and echoing the Chinese Communist Party’s take on Taiwan-China relations, thereby discrediting Taiwan’s sovereignty. “The complete disregard for the mainstream will of Taiwanese is a serious offense against the spirit of popular sovereignty as incorporated in the Constitution of the Republic of China.”

Regarding Taiwan and the U.S.’ “mutual trust” issue, the DPP said Taiwan’s relationship with the U.S. is much more solid than during Ma’s presidency. “Meanwhile, members of the Kuomintang have repeatedly orchestrated anti-American schemes and means to gain political benefits, impacting the normal development of Taiwan-U.S. economic trade,” the DPP wrote.

According to the DPP, Ma’s behavior “not only degrades the status and dignity of being former president, but will also become an international joke.”