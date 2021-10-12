Premier pledges Taiwan will not import irradiated food

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) confirmed on Tuesday (Oct. 12) that Taiwan will not import any irradiated food.

Su delivered a policy address at the Legislative Yuan, during which Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Lin Te-fu (林德福) said many Taiwanese are suspicious about food from Fukushima and five other Japanese prefectures. He said that he is worried the government will open Taiwan to imports via an executive order, as it did when it approved U.S. ractopamine pork products in December 2020.

In response, Su stressed that any food containing radiation will not be imported. It is the government's responsibility to protect people's health, he said, adding that decisions are made based on scientific evidence and international standards.

Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said in March that Japanese food products from areas affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster will not be allowed to enter Taiwan. The KMT has repeatedly accused the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration of preparing to greenlight food products from Japan’s Tohoku region, where the nuclear disaster occurred.