Man dies of altitude sickness while climbing near Jiaming Lake in east Taiwan

In a separate mountaineering accident, man washed away by currents while crossing river during hike

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/12 16:57
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A hiker died of altitude sickness in the Jiaming Lake area while he was climbing the Southern Section Two of Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range on Monday (Oct. 11), CNA reported.

The deceased hiker, 50, surnamed Chen (陳), and two other hikers, were planning a hike along the Southern Section Two of Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range, via the Jiaming Lake National Trail, according to the report. They started hiking from Siangyang National Forest Recreation Area on Saturday.

When the group had walked past Jiaming Lake's mountain hut on Monday, they decided to retreat to the cabin as the weather — affected by the outer ring of Tropical Storm Kompasu — was bad. However, on their way back to the cabin, Chen had acute mountain sickness, according to the report.

Citing a statement issued by the Taitung Forest District Office, CNA reported the office received a report from Guanshan fire station at noon on Monday. It said Chen had serious altitude sickness and requested the manager of the mountain hut, who works for the forest district office, to assist the group.

The forest district office said the mountain hut worker set out at 12: 20 p.m. and encountered the group on the trail near Sancha Mountain at 1:48 p.m. However, Chen was unresponsive.

The man performed CPR on Chen, but failed to revive him. Taitung Police Bureau’s Guanshan Precinct is investigating the incident.

In a separate mountaineering accident, a 54-year-old man, surnamed Lee (李), was washed away by currents on Monday while crossing a river during a hike on the trail linking Mt. Luoyewei in Yilan County with Mawuzuoyequn Mountain in Taichung City, according to CNA. He was with a female hiker when the accident happened.

Lee failed to grab onto a rope while crossing the river, according to Taichung City Fire Bureau. A search for Lee is ongoing.
