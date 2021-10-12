Taiwan’s Asus announces Turbo GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with blower cooler

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus introduced its new Turbo GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card on Monday (Oct. 11), which features a large external blower fan.

The new Asus graphics card comes with Nvidia’s GA104-400 graphics processor and 6,144 CUDA cores measured at up to 1,770 MHz in gaming mode and up to 1,800 MHz in overclock mode, according to Asus. It has a memory speed of 19 Gbps, a 256-bit memory interface, and 8 GB of GDDR6X memory.

The card has two eight-pin auxiliary power connectors in addition to four display outputs, according to Tom’s Hardware. The main feature of the new graphics card is its blower cooling system which sports an 80 mm blower fan with a dual ball bearing design.

The cooling system allows for smaller form-factor setups or allows users to install multiple Turbo GeForce RTX 3070 Ti cards into one computer. Asus has not yet disclosed any pricing information for this latest graphics card.