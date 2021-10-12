Vietnam looks to open up to Taiwan tourists in November

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is among the list of countries Vietnam hopes to welcome back as tourists in phases, starting as early as November.

On Wednesday (Oct. 5), officials in Khanh Hoa Province submitted a proposal to Vietnam's Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism seeking permission to allow fully vaccinated tourists to arrive from Europe, North America, and select countries in Asia, reported VN Express. The plan is for a two-phase vaccine passport program that allows foreign tourists to fly in via charter flights.

The first phase of the program would allow tourists from the listed countries to stay in secluded resorts along Long Beach in Cam Ranh. The area includes 12 resorts, with 6,000 five-star rooms.

This cluster of resorts is located 45 kilometers from the city of Nha Trang and is far from residential areas. All staff at these facilities are, reportedly, fully vaccinated.

The second phase of the plan would start in March and would allow tourists to visit a broader range of sites and resorts in Nha Trang. Examples of locations and accommodations that would open up during that phase might include Vinpearl on Hon Tre Island, Champa Island Nha Trang Resort, and Hon Tam Resort.

Khanh Hoa tourist authorities are looking to first open up to visitors from countries where COVID-19 has been contained and have high inoculation rates, including Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Russia, Australia, France, Germany, and "some North American countries."

Would-be travelers must prove that they have received the second dose of a vaccine recognized by Vietnam at least 14 days before arrival. In addition, tourists who can prove that they had contracted and recovered from COVID-19 and travelers under the age of 18 with a negative coronavirus certificate can also enter the country.

In September, Vietnam's government also announced that is planning on opening up the island of Phu Quoc to fully vaccinated tourists in November, reported Travel Pulse.

On Oct. 6, the government announced that it will open up other areas to visitors from countries that it deems to be at "low-risk for COVID-19" beginning in December. These destinations include Halong Bay, Hoi An, Dalat, and Nha Trang, with a full reopening to international tourism slated for June 2022, reported CNN.