Ambassador Theaters at Taipei’s Breeze Center to close after 20 years

Entertainment industries among the worst affected due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/12 16:16
Ambassador Theaters at Breeze Center. (Ambassador Theaters website photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ambassador Theaters at Breeze Center in Taipei will shutter on Oct. 25 after two decades in business, the company announced Tuesday (Oct. 12).

The company made the announcement in a Facebook post, in which it expressed its gratitude to Taipei residents for their support over the years. It’s the latest branch of Ambassador Theaters to cease operations in the greater Taipei area following the one in New Taipei’s Zhonghe District in 2020, according to CNA.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador’s outlet in Taichung is “closing temporarily” from Oct. 25 due to the impact of the pandemic. Inaugurated in August last year, the cinema has taken a hit amid COVID curbs and it will not reopen “until the health crisis ends,” the Ambassador said in the same post.

While shrinking its presence in greater Taipei, the company is eyeing a broader market share in other parts of Taiwan. It has revealed plans to add theaters in Changhua County of central Taiwan and Taoyuan’s Zhongli District in the north.

The space vacated by the Ambassador Theaters will be taken over by a new cinema or international brands planning new flagship stores, wrote UDN. Breeze Center is a shopping center in the capital’s Songshan District, which opened in 2001.
Breeze Center
Taipei
Ambassador Theaters
COVID-19
COVID
pandemic
cinema

