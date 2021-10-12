Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Foxconn unveils electric vehicles

Details for Foxtron Model C sedan, electric bus to be revealed at Hon Hai Tech Day next week

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/12 16:09
Foxconn has released footage of its Foxtron Model C electric car. (Foxconn image)

Foxconn has released footage of its Foxtron Model C electric car. (Foxconn image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ahead of its Hon Hai Tech Day (HHTD21), electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn unveiled two of its electric vehicles (EV) on Tuesday (Oct. 12).

The company, which is also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., has developed the MIH open platform for electric vehicles while also working on deals worldwide with car makers that include Taiwan’s Yulon Group, Stellantis and Fisker.

On Tuesday, Foxconn unveiled a promotional movie presenting the Foxtron Model C sedan developed through a joint venture with Yulon, and an electric bus, CNA reported. The video shows the sedan driving in Taipei City’s mountainous Yangmingshan area, while the bus was seen moving through the capital’s Xinyi shopping district on a rainy night.

Foxconn is planning to reveal more details about the projects during HHTD21 on Monday (Oct. 18). Participants will be able to watch or even board the vehicles during the event, while the company said it would provide briefs on its latest achievements in the development of EV software and hardware.

Previously, Foxconn said it aimed to account for 5% of global EV revenue in 2025, or US$30 billion (NT$844 billion).
electric vehicles
EV
electric bus
Foxconn
Foxconn Technology Group
Hon Hai Precision Industry
Hon Hai Tech Day
HHTD21
Foxtron
Foxtron Model C

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan manufacturer Foxconn sees record-high Q3 sales
Taiwan manufacturer Foxconn sees record-high Q3 sales
2021/10/06 15:30
Taiwan’s Foxconn Group reportedly interested in Ohio car plant
Taiwan’s Foxconn Group reportedly interested in Ohio car plant
2021/09/30 18:20
ITRI launches compound semiconductor project in Taiwan's Tainan
ITRI launches compound semiconductor project in Taiwan's Tainan
2021/09/29 17:42
Taiwan’s Foxconn Group to launch electric bus batteries in 2023
Taiwan’s Foxconn Group to launch electric bus batteries in 2023
2021/09/28 16:14
550,000 BioNTech jabs labeled for Taiwan to arrive Thursday
550,000 BioNTech jabs labeled for Taiwan to arrive Thursday
2021/09/27 11:57

Updated : 2021-10-12 16:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring