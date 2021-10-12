Taiwan’s Foxconn unveils electric vehicles

Foxconn has released footage of its Foxtron Model C electric car. (Foxconn image) Foxconn has released footage of its Foxtron Model C electric car. (Foxconn image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ahead of its Hon Hai Tech Day (HHTD21), electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn unveiled two of its electric vehicles (EV) on Tuesday (Oct. 12).

The company, which is also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., has developed the MIH open platform for electric vehicles while also working on deals worldwide with car makers that include Taiwan’s Yulon Group, Stellantis and Fisker.

On Tuesday, Foxconn unveiled a promotional movie presenting the Foxtron Model C sedan developed through a joint venture with Yulon, and an electric bus, CNA reported. The video shows the sedan driving in Taipei City’s mountainous Yangmingshan area, while the bus was seen moving through the capital’s Xinyi shopping district on a rainy night.

Foxconn is planning to reveal more details about the projects during HHTD21 on Monday (Oct. 18). Participants will be able to watch or even board the vehicles during the event, while the company said it would provide briefs on its latest achievements in the development of EV software and hardware.

Previously, Foxconn said it aimed to account for 5% of global EV revenue in 2025, or US$30 billion (NT$844 billion).