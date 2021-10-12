France: Regional train strikes four people, killing three

A train struck four people who were on the tracks early Tuesday morning, near Saint-Jean-de-Luz in southwest France, local media reported.
Three people were killed in the incident.
A fourth person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.
What we know so far
- The incident took place at around 5.30 a.m. local time (07:30 UTC)
- The incident took place about half a kilometer (0.3 miles) from Saint-Jean-de-Luz train station, in the town of Ciboure
- The victims were struck by a regional train, known as a TER train in France
- An investigation has been opened
Who were the victims?
France Bleu, a local publicly-funded broadcaster, reported that two of the victims have been identified as Algerian nationals.
It is believed that those struck were migrants, privately-owned French broadcaster RTL reported, quoting Bayonne public prosecutor Jerome Bourrier who was at the site.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.