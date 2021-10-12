118 contacts listed for COVID-positive kindergarten teacher in Taipei

Alexa
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/12 15:40
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 100 contacts have been listed for a Taipei kindergarten teacher after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday (Oct. 11).

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday announced that case No. 16,411 is a woman in her 40s who teaches at a kindergarten in Taipei City's Neihu District. She was tested for COVID-19 for unspecified reasons on Saturday and was confirmed with the virus on Monday.

She was found to have a Ct value of 34.9, and tested negative for IgM antibodies and positive for IgG antibodies. Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, says that based on these results, the woman had likely been infected with the virus for quite some time.

He does not believe her case is connected with the Delta cluster infection centered around a kindergarten in New Taipei's Banqiao District.

According to deputy CECC chief Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), of the 118 contacts listed in her case, 80 are undergoing isolation, 38 have started self-health monitoring, and all will be tested for the virus. Thus far, 113 have been tested, 106 have received negative results, seven are awaiting their results, and five have yet to be tested.
Updated : 2021-10-12 16:42 GMT+08:00

