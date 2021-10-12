Taiwan’s Army commander visits US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation led by Taiwan’s Army Commander Hsu Yen-pu (徐衍璞) is visiting the U.S. to engage in high-level military exchanges.

The delegation comprises one general, two major generals, and five colonels who hold posts in intelligence, training and other departments in the Army. The officials, who set off on Saturday (Oct. 9), will be attending the Association of the U.S. Army’s (AUSA) 2021 Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C, reported UDN.

The Taiwanese military personnel will meet with Pentagon officials during their stay. After which they will travel to Hawaii for a meeting where they will discuss matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation for next year.

The delegates are expected to hold talks with Charles Flynn, commander of U.S. Army Pacific, and John Christopher Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii, wrote UDN, citing unidentified U.S. sources. The trip comes amid escalating cross-strait tensions following unprecedented large-scale Chinese warplane incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone since Oct. 1.

Taiwan's Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) has downplayed the visit, describing it as part of regular Taiwan-U.S. exchanges, per CNA. Chiu said on Oct. 6 cross-strait tensions were at their worst in more than 40 years since he enlisted in the military.

Reuters said on Oct. 7, U.S. special operations forces members have been training with Taiwanese forces. Defense authorities from the two sides have declined to comment on the matter, with Pentagon spokesman John Supple reiterating U.S. support for Taiwan against China.