Taiwan reports 4 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Oct. 12) reported zero new local COVID-19 cases.

Deputy CECC chief Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) announced four imported COVID cases and no local infections. The CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the total COVID death toll at 846.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the four imported cases reported on Tuesday include two men and two women between the ages of 20 and 30. On Sept. 28, they entered Taiwan from Bulgaria (case No. 16,416), Malaysia (case Nos. 16,417), and the U.S. (case Nos. 16,418 and 16,419).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 3,619,373 COVID tests, with 3,601,737 coming back negative. Out of the 16,309 confirmed cases, 1,672 were imported, 14,583 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 846 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 834 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei, 319 in Taipei, 29 in Keelung, 27 in Taoyuan, 15 in Changhua County, 13 in Hsinchu County, five in Taichung, three in Miaoli County, two each in Yilan and Hualien counties, and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.