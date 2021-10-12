Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan hopes for exchanges with US National Guard

Military also calls for more US weapons maintenance facilities in Taiwan

  205
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/12 14:11
Major General Yu Chien-feng, director-general of the Taiwan military mission in the U.S. 

Major General Yu Chien-feng, director-general of the Taiwan military mission in the U.S.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan delegation at the annual United States-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference expressed the hope for exchanges with the U.S. National Guard, reports said Tuesday (Oct. 12).

While the Ministry of National Defense (MND) did not send a delegation to the Oct. 10-12 event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, military representatives already in the U.S. did take part in the discussions in Leesburg, Virginia.

In a speech at the conference, Taiwan’s chief military envoy in the U.S. Yu Chien-feng (余劍鋒) first explained the growing nature of China’s threats against the country, including the almost daily intrusions of Chinese military planes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (AIDZ), CNA reported. Recent military maneuvers by the communist country were also more specifically targeted and more realistic, he said.

Yu went on to shed light on Taiwan’s plans to reform its military reserves system. Once its Defense Reserve Mobilization Agency launches in Jan. 2022, it should be able to conduct mutual visits and exchanges with the U.S. National Guard, the major general said.

Online attack and defense drills and exchanges of intelligence were also useful aspects for future U.S.-Taiwan military cooperation, according to Yu. The officer closed off his conference address with a call for more U.S. military repair and maintenance facilities to be stationed in Taiwan, which would raise the efficiency of both the Taiwan military and of U.S. forces active in the Asia-Pacific region.
Taiwan-U.S. relations
U.S.-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference
U.S.-Taiwan defense cooperation
National Guard
Ministry of National Defense
Yu Chien-feng
Defense Reserve Mobilization Agency

RELATED ARTICLES

American Institute in Taiwan chairman calls Chinese threat real and imminent
American Institute in Taiwan chairman calls Chinese threat real and imminent
2021/10/07 16:19
Taiwan thanks US President Biden for repeated shows of support
Taiwan thanks US President Biden for repeated shows of support
2021/10/06 20:36
US deputy secretary of defense says Washington 'carefully watching' China's every move
US deputy secretary of defense says Washington 'carefully watching' China's every move
2021/10/03 09:46
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
2021/10/02 20:02
25 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ on China’s national day
25 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ on China’s national day
2021/10/01 20:16

Updated : 2021-10-12 15:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring