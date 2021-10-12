Taiwan’s Gogoro launches battery swapping platform in China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro launched its battery swapping ecosystem in Hangzhou, China on Monday (Oct. 11).

Gogoro is partnering with Chinese vehicle makers Yadea and Dachangjiang (DCJ) to introduce Gogoro’s battery ecosystem under the new Huan Huan brand, according to a Gogoro press release. The Taiwan-based company said it plans to have 80 battery swapping stations online by the end of 2021 in Hangzhou, while additional Chinese cities are expected in 2022.

Yadea, the largest manufacturer of two-wheeled electric vehicles, and DCJ, China’s biggest gas two-wheel maker, are both planning to design electric scooters that are powered by Gogoro’s battery technology. Yadea introduced two of these new models in Hangzhou on Monday.

Gogoro first announced the joint venture with Yadea and DCJ in May, which was preceded by another partnership deal with Hero MotoCorp in April to take the company’s battery swapping platform to India.

The new launch in China comes on the heels of Gogoro’s recent announcement at the end of September that it plans to go public on the Nasdaq through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp. valued at US$2.35 billion (NT$66.17 billion).